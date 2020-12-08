Lady Hounds hoping depth can take them far

MANCHESTER — Despite the loss of a key player transferring, Manchester Lady Hounds coach John Kennedy feels his team is deeper than any Manchester team over recent years.

Add in Brooke Kennedy on the cusp of 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career, the Lady Hounds are out to surprise some people this season.

“With eight upperclassmen, we hope to go eight-deep for sure and then sprinkle in some underclassmen. They seem to have a good grasp of what’s going on,” Kennedy said, who enters his second season with the team.

Having a coach returning means a lot for the program, having endured numerous coaching changes over the past few years.

“They know the expectations. The seniors know, they’ve been around forever, they know the philosophy. With a new coach every year made it tough, so more continuity helps a lot.”

There’s no doubt Peebles is the class of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II, but Manchester might have their say, Hannah Hobbs and Emily Sweeney creating a nucleus for a team looking to build from a sectional title last year.

It starts with Brooke Kennedy, a Thomas More commit who averages a nightly double-double with 16.3 points and 11.7 rebounds a game last season. Her length on the defensive end causes a lot of problems, blocking 4.1 shots per game to go with two steals a game. Kennedy can also stretch the floor on the offensive end with her perimeter shooting and hit the open teammate, averaging two assists a game and steady at the line, knocking down 77 percent of shots from the charity stripe.

A lot will be demanded of Kennedy with the loss of McKenzie Morrison, who transferred to Peebles, adding more of a load on her shoulders.

“She is going to have to take the bull by the horns, create her own shot more. We’re looking for Brooke to elevate the team more and be more aggressive in that manner,” John Kennedy said. “Losing Morrison hurts, but she was sick and hurt quite a bit last year and we never really had her fully healthy.”

Hobbs will be relied on for a lot of the ball-handling duties and Kennedy really likes what he’s seen from the junior guard early on in practice.

“She’s been looking great. She’ll have more opportunities to score this year and is a great defender,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is hoping Sweeney can help take the scoring load of those two, counting on her to shoot at a higher clip this season.

Add in Yasmin Lucas, Sophia Paul, Karigan Turner, Kileigh Mitchell and Gabby Brown and that’s initially the Lady Hounds primary rotation.

“Lucas is in the best shape of her life, we just need to get her to finish around the rim. Paul is a good defender and a year older. Turner is a bulldog in the post,” Kennedy said. “We have a young bench that will give us more depth, deeper than we’ve gone in the past. I’m confident in our older group, but we’re hoping some underclassmen outside of the group mentioned can give us more minutes.”

Chasing down the Lady Indians in the SHAC will be priority while they also hope to be competitive with Division I schools Eastern Brown and North Adams.

“The SHAC will be tough, with the top six or seven teams it’s a dogfight every night,” Kennedy said.

After being halted by the Adams County Health Department and school district, the Lady Hounds get their season underway Thursday when they open up with Fairfield at home.

ROSTER

GRADE; NAME

12; Gabby Brown

12; Brooke Kennedy

12; Yasmin Lucas

12; Emily Sweeney

12; Karigan Turner

11; Hannah Hobbs

11; Kileigh Mitchell

11; Sophia Paul

10; Ashleigh Dunn

10; Harley Rideout

10; Maggie Roberts

9; Shawna Bryant

9; Jenna Campbell

9; Zoey Fuchs

9; Jaela Horner

Head Coach: John Kennedy (2nd season)

SCHEDULE

DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME

Dec. 10; Fairfield; Home; 7 PM

Dec. 14; Lynchburg-Clay; Away; 6 PM

Dec. 17; Fayetteville-Perry; Away; 6 PM

Dec. 21; Whiteoak; Away; 6 PM

Dec. 30; Peebles; Away; 6 PM

Jan. 2; West Union; Home; 4 PM

Jan. 4; Mason County; Away; 6 PM

Jan. 7; Eastern Brown; Away; 6 PM

Jan. 9; Southeastern; Home; 12 PM

Jan. 11; Ripley; Away; 6 PM

Jan. 13; Whiteoak; Home; 6 PM

Jan. 14; North Adams; Home; 6 PM

Jan. 16; West Union; Away; 12 PM

Jan. 20; Lucasville Valley; Away; 6 PM

Jan. 21; Peebles; Home; 6 PM

Jan. 25; Fairfield; Away; 6 PM

Jan. 28; Fayetteville-Perry; Home; 6 PM

Feb. 1; Portsmouth Clay; Away; 6 PM

Feb. 3; Augusta; Home; 6 PM

Feb. 4; Greenfield McClain; Away; 6 PM

Feb. 6; Felicity-Franklin; Home; 3 PM