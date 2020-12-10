Throwback Thursday

December 10, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is of the 1956-57 Tollesboro Wildcats. Seated left to right: Richard Henderson, Harold Bryant, Alan Bane, Jack Roe and Bob Bane. Standing left to right: Delmar Duran, Jerry Tolle, Leslie Tolle, Rusty Ryan, Ellsworth Thomas, Ted Adams and Davis Breeze. Coach Terence Ryan gives instructions. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

