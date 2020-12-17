The sad fact is that the coronavirus pandemic has had a big effect on college football is very evident. At first, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences decided not to play football this fall. However, three so-called Power Five conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference — chose to play. The teams in those conferences decided to play slightly shorter schedules against mostly conference foes. The Big Ten and Pac-12 reversed their decisions and played an abbreviated schedule.

Even the best laid out plans and protocols can be rendered useless against a virus this relentless. Every week in this column, after I made the picks, many games are cancelled. But as game cancellations and player opt-outs have mushroomed recently and as college football enters its stretch drive to the national title game on Jan. 11 in Miami, there are many questions. The rest of the season could be in jeopardy. That is not mentioning all the Bowl games that we are used to in a normal college football season. The hope is that the remaining bowl games will go on as planned. The key word, of course, is hope.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Roger Staubach of Navy was the last Heisman Trophy winner from a service academy. The first to answer were Tom Sims, Mallory Denham, Greg Himes along with Tom Posey, Chris O’Hearn, Troy Pugh and Brennan Ivory.

This week’s question: Who was the Cincinnati Bengal’s linebacker who made the tackle that ended Bo Jackson’s NFL career?

This week's picks:

Marshall over UAB: The Herd has faced cancellations the past few weeks, but they win this one by five.

Nebraska over Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights of Rutgers have been playing better, but I pick the Huskers.

USC over Oregon: The Ducks replaced Washington in this Pac-12 championship game, but I take the Trojans.

Wisconsin over Minnesota: The Gophers promising preseason rankings went down the drain.

Penn State over Illinois: Hats off to the Nittany Lions as they have righted the ship, but too late.

UCLA over Stanford: I pick the Bruins by a mere field goal versus the Cardinal.

Ohio State over Northwestern: The Buckeyes are in the Big 10 Championship game and the game will not be over at halftime.

Clemson over Notre Dame: The Tigers will have their main man, Trevor Lawrence for this rematch.

Cincinnati over Tulsa: The Bearcats are ranked at No. 6 in the nation and they will win this AAC title game.

Alabama over Florida: The Tide’s QB Mac Jones will have a big day versus the porous defense of the Gators.

Texas A&M over Tennessee: The Aggies still have an outside chance of making the Final Four of the CFP.

LSU over Mississippi: The Tigers are still celebrating their upset win in the Swamp last week, but I pick them by three.

Mississippi State over Missouri: I pick the Bulldogs to pull off the slight upset of the Tigers.

Iowa State over Oklahoma: My upset pick of the week as the Sooners have been up and down all year.

Coastal Carolina over Louisiana–Lafayette: The men from Conway, South Carolina deserve a pat on the back for this season.

Arizona State over Oregon State: The Sun Devils will not score 70 points like they did last week, but they win by 10.

Utah over Washington State: The Utes can score, and they will put up over 45 in this one.

Wake Forest over Florida State: I never thought I would pick the Demon Deacons over the Noles.

Air Force over Army: I think the Knights will have a letdown after last week’s Navy classic.