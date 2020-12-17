HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Kennedy clears 1,000 points in Manchester win

December 17, 2020 edennison Sports 0
MANCHESTER — Brooke Kennedy scored her 1,000th career point as Manchester topped West Union Thursday night, 47-35.

Kennedy had 22 points on the evening to pace the Lady Hounds (1-2) in getting their first win of the season.

It was a slow start for the two teams, tied at five after the first. Manchester took a 16-13 lead into the half.

Things remained tight after three quarters of play with the Lady Hounds taking a 25-19 lead into the final frame. They were able to outscore the Lady Dragons 22-16 in the fourth to pull away.

Kennedy had 10 points in the fourth, six of them coming from the free throw line. Karigan Turner added nine for the Lady Hounds, resuming action on Monday when they play at Whiteoak.

Alexa Rowe led the Lady Dragons with 11 points, Molly Purcell chipping in nine as they dropped to 1-3 on the season.

LADY HOUNDS 47, LADY DRAGONS 35

WEST UNION — 5-8-6-16 — 35

MANCHESTER — 5-11-9-22 — 47

Scoring

West Union (35) — Rowe 11, Purcell 9, Taylor 5, Weakley 4, Farris 3, Grooms 3

Manchester (47) — Kennedy 22, Turner 9, Sweeney 6, Brown 5, Lucas 4, Mitchell 1

Records: West Union 1-3, Manchester 1-2

*stats courtesy of Mark Carpenter, Champion Media

