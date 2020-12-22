NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1597 1

2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1538 2

3. Kansas 7-1 1426 5

4. Iowa 6-1 1365 3

5. Villanova 7-1 1304 7

6. Houston 5-0 1272 6

7. West Virginia 7-1 1225 8

8. Tennessee 4-0 1109 10

9. Wisconsin 6-1 1051 12

10. Texas 7-1 1035 11

11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19

12. Michigan St. 6-1 839 4

13. Creighton 6-2 773 9

14. Missouri 5-0 768 16

15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14

16. Virginia 3-1 510 17

17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22

18. Illinois 5-3 468 13

19. Michigan 6-0 367 25

20. Duke 3-2 352 21

21. Florida St. 4-1 335 15

22. Xavier 8-0 249 –

23. Ohio St. 6-1 245 20

24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181 –

25. Oregon 6-1 167 –

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

