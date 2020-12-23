Picking the winners of the bowl games

Ron Bailey

The entire college football season limped to the end of the season, but the bowl games are sure different this year. The list of cancelled bowl games stand at 16 and 22 college football team have opted out of going to a bowl game. Some of the bowl games will go on with limited fans, but they at least will be played, I hope. Thanks for bearing with me this year as games were cancelled at the last minute and it was just a weird year for college football.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Kevin Walker of the Bengals tackled Bo Jackson and that ended Bo’s NFL career. The first to answer were Peggy Frame, Tom Sims, Mallory Denham, Rodney Tolle along with Greg Himes

Last week: (13-4, 195-56 YTD, 78%)

This Week’s Picks:

New Mexico Bowl: Houston over Hawaii: Houston had the entire month of September wiped out because of COVID; they finish with a win.

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo over Marshall: Marshall has only scored 13 points in their last two games, I take Buffalo.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: UAB over South Carolina: Tough to pick a SEC team to lose to UAB, but I take the Blazers.

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina over Liberty: Great matchup of two Mid-Majors, but I pick Coastal Carolina.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Louisiana over UTSA: High scoring game will favor high-flying Louisiana.

LendingTree Bowl: Georgia State: over Western Kentucky: I would like to pick the Toppers in this one, but I go with Georgia State.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State over Miami: Two underachieving teams at the end of the season, I take the Cowboys by three.

Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas over Colorado: The Longhorns will rally for a five-point win versus the Buffaloes.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin over Wake Forest: The Mayo Bowl winner will be the Badgers of Wisconsin by six.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa over Missouri: I don’t think the Tigers defense can hold up in this one.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Oklahoma over Florida: With the Gator’s star Pitts opting out of this game, I go with the Sooners.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State over Tulsa: I pick the Bulldogs to pull off the upset as their aerial attack will be the difference.

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State over Ball State: The men from Muncie will fall short by eight points.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: West Virginia over Army: Army replaces Tennessee in this game, but I pick West Virginia by three.

Mercari Texas Bowl: TCU over Arkansas: The Hogs defense has been porous the last few games, I take the Owls.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Cincinnati over Georgia: I think the Bearcats are playing with a huge chip on their shoulder.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Northwestern over Auburn: The Tigers are in limbo with no full-time head coach.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One: No. 1 Alabama over No. 4 Notre Dame: The Irish are in over their heads in this game.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: Ohio State over Clemson: I pick the Buckeyes to pull off the upset as Ohio State will be hungry to show they belong in the playoffs.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky: I don’t think the Cats’ offense can score enough to win this one.

Outback Bowl: Indiana over Mississippi: The Hoosiers are for real, but this will be a great game.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Iowa State over Oregon: Tough one to pick as the Ducks are rolling, but I pick Iowa State.

Capital One Orange Bowl: Texas A&M over North Carolina: Maybe the Aggies are not motivated for this one, but I pick them anyway.

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T: Alabama vs. Ohio State: This will be an instant classic, but Bama will survive by five.

