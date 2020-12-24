Throwback Thursday

VANCEBURG – A total of nine inductees and two teams have been selected for the inaugural class of the Lewis County Schools High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Lewis County High School Principal and Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Jack Lykins announced on Saturday.

Inductees include: Al Bane, Mort Bertram, Jim Bloomfield, Ralph Davis, Jr., David Gaunce, Chris Harrison, Trayla Liles, Arthur “Corky” Prater and Eddie Scott. In addition, two teams – the 1929 Vanceburg High School Girls Basketball team and the 1983 Tollesboro High School Boys Basketball team – were also inducted.

The Hall of Fame was established to recognize the athletic achievements of players, coaches, administrators and contributors from each of the four high schools (Vanceburg High School, Tollesboro High School, Laurel High School and Lewis County High School) that have existed in the past century in Lewis County.

“Starting a hall of fame from scratch when there’s a century of history to dig through is quite an undertaking,” said Lykins. “We took our time, assembled a wonderful group of knowledgeable community historians and supporters, and came up with something that recognizes our past, our successes and our communities. We hope this is something the people of Lewis County can wrap their arms around and be proud of.”

The committee began with a list of more than 400 people across all eras, sports and schools before arriving at the total for the inaugural class. Among those instrumental in the formation of the Hall of Fame is longtime Lewis County coach, athletic director and supporter Gary Kidwell.

“This Hall of Fame wouldn’t have been possible without Gary. This project was first conceived 15 years ago and Gary’s determination kept it alive,” said Elden May, secretary of the committee. “He gave up a possible spot in the first class to serve on the committee when we needed him, and he gave a voice to those who played long ago who can no longer advocate for themselves. As a spectator, a player, a coach, an administrator, a radio announcer and a writer he bridged the past 70 years of Lewis County athletics. We needed that institutional knowledge.”

A banquet will be held to honor the first Hall of Fame class when it is socially responsible to do so, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also will be honored at a basketball game during the 2021-22 season. A wall of honor will display the names of each of the Hall of Fame inductees in the lobby of the Lewis County Middle School gymnasium, where high school games are played.

“I congratulate all the first-year inductees to the Hall of Fame and want each of them to know how proud the school district is of their accomplishments,” said Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington. “Our communities have a long history of supporting our local school teams and athletes. The athletes selected for the Hall of Fame are all well-known and beloved Lewis Countians. It is important that we honor and recognize the accomplishments of these men and women so that future generations can see what is possible with hard work and dedication.”

Members of the community may nominate any former athlete, coach, administrator or contributor to the Hall of Fame Committee for consideration for induction. The deadline for nomination forms to be submitted is Dec. 1 of each year. Applications should be sent to:

Lewis County High School Principal

Attn: Athletics Honors and Awards Committee

79 Lions Lane

Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179

Lewis County Schools High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee Bios

Al Bane – Few people dedicated as much time and skill to a community, or experienced as much success from it, as Alan Bane has in Tollesboro. Bane spent 41 years as a student and teacher at Tollesboro and became synonymous with the town itself. On the court as a player, he scored 1,750 points in three seasons and teamed with his brother Bob to lead the program to some of its finest seasons ever in the late 1950s under coaches William ‘Teence’ Ryan and Harlan ‘Fats’ Tolle before leading the Maysville High School to the state tournament as a senior in 1959. Bane enjoyed a college basketball career at Middle Tennessee State and Campbellsville University but when Tollesboro again came calling in 1963, he didn’t turn down his hometown. He took over as basketball coach and mentor to the boys in town and he held that spot for the next 21 years, producing remarkable results along the way. Bane won 308 games in his tenure, including eight 20-win seasons. As one of the smallest schools in the always tough 39th District of the 10th Region, the Wildcats were more than competitive. This was illustrated in 1983 when Tollesboro won the district championship against two-time defending regional champion Mason County. As a testament to the program built by Bane and his pupil and later successor Randy Harrison, Tollesboro enjoyed 19 winning seasons in the final 30 years of the school, compared to five in the previous 30 years (three with Bane as a player). Bane spent 30 years as a teacher at Tollesboro High School before retiring in 1994.

Mort Bertram – It’s rare for a golfer to succeed in a county without a golf course. Almost as rare as a golfer doubling as a standout football player. Herbert Morton Bertram III never found difficulty doing either, first as Lewis County’s only three-time state qualifier on the links or as a busy wide receiver in an era when few teams dared to throw the football. Bertram took a cerebral approach to both and it resulted in remarkable success. Bertram burst on the scene as a sophomore in the spring of 1973 when he took medalist honors among 60 golfers at the regional tournament by shooting a 71 at River Hills Golf Club in Campbell County. He followed by qualifying for the state tournament again a year later. A third-straight appearance at the state tournament in 1975 began a two-day odyssey that forever cemented his legacy. He became the talk of the state tournament at the Anderson Golf Course in Fort Knox as he shot a 1-over-par 73 in the first round and entered the final day tied for second. He followed with a 3-over-par 75 for a two-day total of 148 and a sixth-place finish – the highest by a Lewis County golfer in state tournament play to date. Bertram also became a favorite on the football field for his sure hands. He teamed with quarterback Corky Prater to make coach Bill Robinson’s revolutionary air attack go. His 12 touchdown receptions in 1974 remains the school record for a single season while his career mark of 13 is second all-time.

Jim Bloomfield – A son of Laurel, Jim Bloomfield was a natural at nearly every sport he tried. His skill as a basketball player ushered in one of the most prosperous eras in Lewis County history. The school’s all-time leading male scorer with 2,030 points, Bloomfield led the Lions to a four-year record of 65-36 and back-to-back 62nd District titles in 1976 and 1977. Each year the Lions advanced to the regional semifinals, the first wins in regional play for Lewis County since 1953. Bloomfield averaged 25 points per game as a junior and 23 as a senior, earning honorable mention All-state honors from The Courier-Journal both seasons. He was also a standout on the gridiron, where his 28 career touchdowns are the second most in school history. Bloomfield’s 12 rushing touchdowns in 1976 are the third-best mark in program history while his 17 career rushing scores rank fifth. He also caught 11 touchdown passes, good enough for third in Lewis County history. Bloomfield also made his mark on the baseball program as he helped lead the Lions to the 1977 10th Region championship. The Lewis County baseball program produced a 70-28 record during Bloomfield’s career. He earned a scholarship to William Carey College, where he excelled in baseball. Ralph Davis, Jr.– Forced to play out of position at center in high school because he was the team’s tallest player, Ralph Davis, Jr. used the experience to his advantage and forged an all-state, all-American and professional basketball career. Davis graduated in 1956 as Vanceburg High School’s all-time leading scorer with 1,476 points and led the program to a four-year record of 72-46. Davis was a member of the 1953 VHS team that won 26 games and advanced to the 16th Region championship game. As a senior Davis led the Lions to a 20-7 record and the Eastern Kentucky Conference title in 1956. That season he averaged 27 points and 18 rebounds per game and was named second-team all-state by the Associated Press, the highest recognition for any VHS/LCHS basketball player in history. Davis set the school record for points in a game at the time with 41. Moved to his more natural position of point guard in college, Davis enjoyed a standout career at the University of Cincinnati where the Bearcats qualified for the Final Four his junior and senior seasons. He was named honorable mention All-American as a senior and was the leading scorer in the East-West College All-Star game. He played two seasons in the NBA – one for the Cincinnati Royals (1960-61) and one for the Chicago Packers (1961-62). Davis is the only VHS/LCHS athlete to have his jersey retired.

David Gaunce – David Gaunce’s three years at Lewis County were filled with triumphs, both team and individual. Few players have ever been more comfortable on a baseball field as Gaunce. Blessed with a rocket arm, Gaunce pitched the Lions to the 1977 10th Region championship and a victory over Owen County in the semi-state round. On the days he didn’t pitch, he was the Lions’ catcher for three seasons and hit .500 his senior season. He earned All-Region honors twice and All-Section once as the Lions won district titles in 1976, 1977 and 1978. He was nearly as tough on the basketball as he scored more than 1,400 career points in a Lewis County uniform and was named honorable mention All-State in 1978 while producing a three-year record of 51-26. He also teamed with Jim Bloomfield to win a pair of 62nd District titles before leading the Lions to a third straight in 1978 over heavily favored Elliott County and all-stater Rocky Adkins. On the football field Gaunce was the anchor of the Lions defense as well as a bruising running back. The centerpiece of the Lions offense in 1977, Gaunce rushed for 830 yards in eight games, including 203 against Bath County and 197 against Henry County. His play at linebacker earned him honorable mention All-state honors from the The Courier-Journal. Following a standout career at William Carey College, Gaunce was drafted by the Kansas City Royals as a catcher and advanced to Triple-A Omaha before retiring from the game.

Chris Harrison – Few players have ever been able to light up a scoreboard the way Chris Harrison was capable and that light shone the way to a record-setting career and accolades few could have dreamed of for Tollesboro High School. Blessed with a deft shooting touch and Kentucky’s adoption of the three-point line in the fall of 1987, Harrison’s game was made for the times. Harrison scored 3,542 career points, which still stands fifth on the state’s all-time scoring list three decades after his final game. His range was nearly unlimited, as his 845 career three-point attempts and 311 career made three-pointers attest. He could also get to the free throw line with ease and convert when he got there, as his 765-for-881 (87 percent) mark remains in the top 15 in state history. After helping the Wildcats to a berth in the 10th Region tournament as a freshman, the Wildcats produced 35 wins the next two seasons with Harrison averaging 30.5 points as a sophomore and 32.7 points and a first team All-State nod by The Courier-Journal as a junior, which set up an even more remarkable senior season. In the 1990-91 season, Harrison averaged 38.1 points per game, including a school-record 73 against Augusta on senior night. The Wildcats finished 20-8 against a statewide schedule and defeated Maysville 110-107 in double overtime to win the 39th District tournament, a game in which Harrison scored 59 points. Harrison was named first-team All-State by the Associated Press as senior and was a finalist for Kentucky Mr. Basketball. Harrison then enjoyed a successful career at the University of Kentucky. In his signature moment as a UK Wildcat, his second-half three-pointer ignited one of the most famous comebacks in college basketball history as Kentucky rallied from a 31-point deficit and defeated LSU 99-95 on February 15, 1994.

Trayla Liles – Occasionally a school is fortunate enough to have an athlete so gifted an individual can almost single-handedly change the fortunes of a team sport. Trayla Liles, a three-time Daily Independent All-Area softball player, was exactly what the Lady Lions needed as they made the transition to the ultra-competitive 63rd District just as her career took flight in the mid-2000s. A smooth center fielder with a booming bat, Liles led the team to four winning seasons in five years as a varsity contributor, including a pair of district runner-up finishes and berths in the 16th Region tournament in 2007 and 2008. In addition to her tremendous defensive range, Liles led the team in several offensive categories during her tenure, including hits, home runs, runs batted in and runs scored. Her drive to succeed extended to the Lady Lions basketball team too. A tenacious rebounder and capable scorer, she helped lead the team to an 18-9 mark in 2009, the program record for wins in a season at the time of her graduation. She later forged an all-conference softball career at Marietta (Ohio) College, capping her senior season with a .410 batting average, 10 home runs and 32 RBIs while earning first-team All-Central Region honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Arthur “Corky” Prater – A three-sport standout at LCHS from 1971-75, Prater set marks on the gridiron for the Lions that may never be equaled. Known for his prowess on the football field, Prater set records that still stand almost 50 years later. Prater led the Lions to a 16-7 record in his final two years, including the 1974 district championship and the school’s first playoff berth. He passed for 6,842 yards in his career, good enough for second all-time in state history at the time of his graduation. His 68 career touchdown passes also ranked near the top of the state record book at the time of his graduation. Both marks still remain the LCHS all-time records by a wide margin. Prater was named honorable mention All-state by the Associated Press and The Courier-Journal as a junior and 2nd Team by the AP and UPI as a senior. He remains the only LCHS football player to be named to a 1st, 2nd, or 3rd Team All-State football team. Prater was also a member of the 1,000-point club in basketball with 1,010 points. He led the Lions to a 16-9 record as a senior; the school’s first winning mark in nine years. Amazingly, Prater’s best sport might have been baseball as he led the Lions to a 22-6 record and 39th District title in 1975. The 22 wins were a program record for victories in a season at the time. He earned a football scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University

He also played baseball for the Colonels and earned All-OVC honors in 1979 as a catcher. Prater returned to Lewis County and coached the football and baseball programs. He led the 1985 football team to a district championship and was named the Ashland Daily Independent All-Area Coach of the Year. He is the school’s all-time winningest football coach with 72 victories.

Eddie Scott – The tough but nimble Scott posted totals on the basketball court for Lewis County like few before or since. Playing alongside a pair of 1,000-point scorers with Glen McDaniel and Forest Stevenson as a freshman, Scott’s role increased as a sophomore as he helped the Lions to the 1969 39th District runner-up finish and spot in the 10th Region Tournament. Scott scored 28 points in a first-round district win over Fleming County and 31 in the district finals against Mason County. As it turns out he was just getting started. Scott averaged 24 points per game as a junior and 29 as a senior, which remains the LCHS school record. His 713 points in the 1970-71 season remains the second-most in a single season in school history. He also holds the top three spots on the LCHS single-game scoring list, topped by 56 against Sandy Hook in his final regular season game in 1971. Scott could do more than just score. He also recorded games with 29, 28 and 22 rebounds. He was named honorable mention All-State by the The Courier-Journal in 1971. Scott’s exploits earned him a basketball scholarship to Morehead State University. 1929 Vanceburg High School Girls Basketball Team – For two magical weeks in March of 1929, the Vanceburg High School girls’ basketball team made history by becoming the first team in the history of the school to capture an athletic championship. The team defeated Flemingsburg (15-6), Maysville (13-6), Brooksville (18-15), and Mayslick (29-18) to win the 29th District championship. The team later advanced to the championship of the ‘B’ division before falling to Mayslick. Starters for the team were Fay Mavity, Adina Cropper, Velma Flinders, Helen Plummer and Mary Wells Kenyon. Substitutes were Olive Mackey, Millicent Horsley and Kathryn Brown. Mavity, Flinders and Kenyon were named to the all-district team. Mary Katherine Henderson was an inspirational leader. Henderson, a starter on the first two teams in 1927 and 1928, was a member of the team but missed the season due to a serious illness. The coach of the ‘Cubs’ was B.L. Tiller.

1983 Tollesboro High School Boys Basketball Team – Ironically, the seeds for arguably Tollesboro’s greatest season were planted in the middle of one of its worst. The 1981-82 edition of Tollesboro’s boys’ basketball team struggled to a 5-20 record but it was not without payoff. The young squad began to mature and it served notice to everyone when it slayed 10th Region giant Maysville in the 39th District tournament. The momentum carried over to the 1983 season and it became magical. The Wildcats won 22 regular season games, then dispatched St. Patrick in the 39th District semifinals. Waiting in the championship was two-time defending 10th Region Champion Mason County. Tollesboro didn’t flinch throughout the tight contest and it made the plays champions make as it took the 50-49 victory, the school’s first district title since 1945. The magic continued into the 10th Region tournament as Tollesboro defeated Nicholas County, 75-69, for its first ever regional tournament victory. The Wildcats finished with a 26-11 record, tied for the most wins in school history. Members of the team were Joe Bane, Scott Osborne, Kelly Harrison, Todd Bane, Joe Berry, John Huff, Troy Lamb, Andrew Hampton, David Stanfield, Sam Tully, Darrin Stanfield, Damon Piatt, Melvin Hughes, Steven Doyle, Mike Polley, Bret Kirkland, Troy Stanfield and manager Mike Cole, with assistant coach Randy Harrison and head coach Al Bane.