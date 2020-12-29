McNutt, Reed off to strong starts

AJ Reed is off to a solid start for Pikeville, averaging 10.8 points per game in their first eight games of the season. (Pikeville Athletics photo)

On the heels of their matchup Thursday in Crestview Hills when Pikeville heads to Thomas More, former Mason County Lady Royal basketball players Briana McNutt and AJ Reed are off to great starts to their seasons.

Brina McNutt (11.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 46% 3PT, 86% FT, 2.1 ast, 1.0 spg)

McNutt has helped lead Thomas More to an 8-0 start and a top 10 ranking in the country, at No. 8 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll. The Saints senior has started all eight games, playing nearly 30 minutes a night and averaging 11 points per contest. She’s knocking down the 3-point shot at a 46 percent clip and fills the stat sheet with 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal per game. She earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Week earlier this season when she went for 21 points in a 64-61 win against then No. 3 Marian.

“That meant a lot. Past years I haven’t scored that much so didn’t get many awards or honors, but it just meant a lot to beat the No. 3 team. It was a huge win for us,” McNutt said. “I feel like I have more confidence this year, it’s my senior year and I want to go out with a bang. I’ve gained a lot more confidence and put a lot of work in over the summer, working on shooting and everything. Coach depends on me as a starting senior.”

With COVID taking away their postseason last week, McNutt is approaching every game like it’s her last, as her mom reminds her before every one.

“Last year was a bummer getting cut short. I felt like we could have made a run. Nothing is promised this year, it could end whenever. Just play every game like it’s my last mom keeps telling me,” McNutt said.

And her production is proving so. The Saints are loaded this year, adding Division I talent in Campbell County transfers Taylor Clos and Kenzie Schwarber. Funny thing is, the three were rivals in high school when Campbell County and Mason County had their battles in the 10th Region. Now they’re rolling along together and rolling opponents together.

“It just seems like a completely different team compared to last year, there’s lot of new players. At first I was kind of nervous with the Campbell County girls, didn’t know how we would connect. But the season is going really well, we mesh really well and feed off of each other,” McNutt said. “While I was a little nervous at first, they were our rivals. Its been really nice playing with them and we don’t think of the past.”

Now in the final stretch of her college career, McNutt is playing with urgency and knows this is her final run. She’s set to graduate in May with a nursing degree and plans to attend graduate school.

Her four years at Thomas More have been quite the experience for the program. Her freshman year they were a national semifinalst in Division III, a year later winning the national title and going undefeated. Last season they made the jump to NAIA and the ultra-competitive Mid-South Conference. They were a strong team their first year in the conference, making it to the Mid-South Conference Championship before losing to Shawnee State. They were then set to play in the national tournament before it was canceled due to COVID.

“The experience with college has been unreal. The basketball experience is one that I couldn’t imagine. We’ve gone to so many places, won a national title. It’s just been a great experiences and got to travel a lot.”

Now the Lady Saints are unblemished so far on the year as they’re set to take on Pikeville Thursday. She’ll face one of her former Lady Royal teammates in Reed, an experience she always looks forward to, whether it’s facing Reed or former teammate Whitney O’Mara, who plays at Georgetown.

“It is fun facing them. It’s just funny seeing them and how they play still, we’ll talk a little before the game. Me and Whitney guarded each other last year in a game so that was fun.”

While McNutt might not be guarding Reed, one of the main guards for Pikeville, Thomas More will sure want to pay attention to her.

AJ Reed (10.8 ppg, 50% 3PT, 87% FT, 2.1 apg, 1.8 rpg, 1.8 spg)

Reed has helped Pikeville off to a 6-2 start, starting all eight games and averaging 26 minutes a game. The Bears junior has things clicking with 10.8 points per game, hitting 50 percent of her 3-point attempts while averaging 2.1 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

She’s really hit her stride in her junior season, scoring a career-high 22 points against Midway on November 28. She added 11 points in a 92-74 upset over No. 7 Shawnee State, proving the program is taking the right steps in the tough Mid-South Conference.

“I’ve really just came out this season with a better attitude. I was able to get in the gym more than other year, working out more. With the pandemic, you never know when your last game is. Just taking the season day by day and doing what I can,” Reed said.

In the 6-2 start, Pikeville has two wins over Top 25 teams and is a threat in the Mid-South. The prior two years for Reed, that really wasn’t the case as they sat near the bottom of the Mid-South standings.

“This year we actually have our class of upperclassmen. We have leaders, we didn’t really have that before. We haven’t had that connection on and off the court with teammates like we do now,” Reed said.

Since coming to Pikeville from Maysville, Reed has found her niche at the guard position. She’s also got her career path lined up with a major in biology and plans to go to PA school afterwards.

Come Thursday, she’ll face a former teammate in McNutt, not the first time they’ve squared off. It helps bring back memories when she squares off with a former teammate, whether it be McNutt or Whitney O’Mara at Georgetown College.

“It’s really cool. I love it seeing them doing the same things and fulfilling our dreams of playing college basketball. They are great people and it’s fun when we get matched up with one another in a game,” Reed said. “My freshman year a switch happened and Whitney tried to post me up so it brought back memories of when we were back in practice and she tried to do that.”

When Reed gets the chance to make it back home, she can be seen in the stands rooting on her brothers at Bracken County. Blake Reed is now a freshman, Cayden Reed an eighth grader as the two start in the backcourt. Blake cleared the 1,000-point marker in his last two seasons of varsity basketball while Cayden figures to be a big piece of the backcourt this season.

“It means a lot, their work ethic, it pushes me to do better as a person and player and want them to look up to me and seeing them succeed watching them grow,” Reed said.

After all, they got their game from her, taking them to school in the front yard.

“When we were growing up it was me, they could probably beat me now. They used to get so mad when I would win. I was just taller so I would post them up,” Reed said.