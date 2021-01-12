Local Results

January 12, 2021 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 71, Fairview 56

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Bishop Brossart 81, Bracken County 64

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ripley 53, Manchester 43

West Union at Peebles, PPD

Eastern Brown 65, Fayetteville-Perry 28

Blanchester at Georgetown, PPD

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.

Mason County at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Calvary Christian at Robertson County, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Augusta at Robertson County, 6 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Lynchburg-Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Whiteoak, 7:30 p.m.

Clermont-Northeastern at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Trending Recipes