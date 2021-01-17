ROUNDUP: Lady Saints get first win of season

ST. PATRICK 54, BRACKEN COUNTY 47 (GIRLS)
The Lady Saints got their first win of the season on Saturday with a 54-47 win over Bracken County.
Trailing 23-19 at halftime, it was Allison Hughes coming on strong for St. Patrick, scoring 22 points for the game as they get to 1-2 on the year. Hughes hit 12-of-16 from the line while Caroline McKay added 16 points, Izzy Riggs with 8. St. Patrick hit 19-of-27 free throw attempts and drained seven 3-pointers.
Nicole Archibald led the Lady Bears with 15 points, Kylie Bishop adding 13. Bracken County is now 0-5 and plays at Pendleton County on Tuesday.
TATES CREEK 73, BRACKEN COUNTY 64 (BOYS)
Blake Reed went for a season-high 39 points in the Polar Bears 73-64 loss to Tates Creek Saturday afternoon.
Reed hit 13-of-22 shots and nine of 11 from the free throw line, but they struggled from the field elsewhere, hitting just nine of 35 shots. Cayden Reed added 11 points, Nathan Jefferson with 10 as Bracken dropped to 2-4 on the year.
They play at Harrison County Monday.
ROBERTSON COUNTY 75, MODEL 58 (BOYS)
The Black Devils are off to a 4-0 start for the third straight season with a 17-point victory over Model Saturday night.
They got a balanced effort, five players scoring at least eight points, Justin Becker leading the way with 29 points and nine rebounds.
Sebastian Dixon had 17 points and eight rebounds, Tanner Horn with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The competition level increases this week as they play at Ashland Blazer on Monday and George Rogers Clark on Saturday.
RUSSELL 54, LEWIS COUNTY 45 (BOYS)
Despite a pair of 16-point games from Logan Liles and Kolby McCann, the Lions dropped a 63rd District contest on the road Saturday night.
McCann added 14 rebounds, but Lewis County shot just 39 percent from the floor in the loss that dropped them to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in the 63rd District.
Lewis County hosts East Carter Monday.
PEEBLES 55, ALEXANDER 50 (GIRLS)
Jacey Justice poured in 28 points and brought down 10 rebounds as this matchup of two top 10 teams in the state in their respective classes.
Peebles came in as the No. 7 team in Division IV in the latest AP Poll, while Alexander was No. 5 in the latest Division III AP Poll.
Gabby Cobb added 11 points as Peebles is now 9-1 on the season.
Peebles led by eight at half, but trailed by one after three. The Lady Indians then held Alexander to eight points in the fourth to come away with the win.
EASTERN BROWN 54, SOUTH POINT 40 (BOYS)
The Warriors held South Point to a six point fourth quarter as they were able to pull away from the Pointers for their 14th victory of the season.
Eastern was led by Luke Garrett’s 25-point effort, Ryan Boone adding 10. Ethan Daniels had nine points, Colton Vaughn with eight points and nine rebounds.
They were able to ice the game down the stretch by hitting 14-of-16 free throws in the contest.
Eastern now sits at 14-1 and sit at No. 7 in the latest Ohio Division III AP Poll.
EASTERN BROWN 35, SYCAMORE 34 (GIRLS)
The Lady Warriors snuck out a one-point win over a Division I foe in Sycamore.
Mackenzie Gloff led Eastern with 13 points, Rylee Leonard with 14 as the Lady Warriors improved to 14-1 on the season.
Eastern is No. 10 in the latest Ohio Division III AP poll and play at Williamsburg on Monday.