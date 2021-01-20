Hinson brothers combine for 43 in Augusta’s win over Russell

Augusta’s Kason Hinson snags a rebound in their game with Russell Wednesday night in Augusta. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

AUGUSTA — The pressure of playing as a coaches son can’t be easy at times.

The demand and expectations are usually more than the usual.

But Wednesday night it was the Hinson brothers putting on a show, Augusta coming away with a 73-65 victory over Russell at the Panthers Den.

Kason Hinson went for 26 points, Kylan Hinson his breakout game with 17 points that included five 3-pointers. The duo helped get a win for the Panthers and their father Jason.

“They both played well, both shot the ball well. I think the pressure is there playing for dad. I think coaches kids get such a hard way to go and it’s kind of unfair. Saul Smith had a hard time, Sean Sutton had a hard time. It’s just the way it goes. Just proud of their efforts tonight and Kylan kind of had a coming out party,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said.

Kason hit all 11 of his free throw attempts as the Panthers went 12-for-12 from the line, was able to pull down eight rebounds and helped the team dish out 17 assists compared to just 11 turnovers. Maybe pressing at times early on in the season, Kason’s point total was the highest of the season so far.

“He’s been hard on himself. He’s used to being the youngest player on the team. Now he’s the oldest player on the team. Now it’s a different role for him, he’s trying to get these guys together and trying to be a leader and he’s just not used to that. He’s doing a wonderful job with it and think it will only get better,” Hinson said.

Kylan knocked down corner trey after corner trey and the freshman looks to have turned a corner as of late, his second straight game in double figures after scoring 11 at St. Patrick last night.

“The corner is my spot, always been my spot. In middle school I would always hit those shots. I used to not be able to shoot as well, but it just came to me,” Kylan Hinson said. “The game last night helped out a lot. Hit a three and did my thing.”

Kylan may not have the pressure of the leadership role like his older brother, but being in the shadow of Kason can’t be easy at times. He’s seen his brother break the 1,000 point marker this season already and night in, night out sees him as the top scorer on the team. While Kason still led the way in scoring, Kylan found his groove, knocking down five-of-six from deep.

“My kids demeanor’s are so different. I don’t know how much pressure they put on themselves. When we leave here I don’t go home and talk about basketball. I give them their space and feel like that is important. Feel like it keeps them engaged and their love of the game happening. They both came down here right after school today and wanted to get shots up and that’s important,” Hinson said.

The Panthers were able to keep a physical 16th Region team at bay for the most part, keeping the rebounding battle rather close with a 30-27 Red Devil advantage for the game.

But it was the defense in the second half that helped Augusta separate. Going into half tied at 33, the Panthers were able to outscore the Red Devils 19-12 in the third to take a 52-45 lead into the fourth.

A key sequence came near the end of the frame with Augusta leading 47-45, but Red Devils coach Tom Barrick was whistled for a technical. Two Kason Hinson free throws followed by a Conner Snapp 3-point play gave the Panthers the seven-point edge heading into the final frame.

They were able to build their lead to as large as 13 in the fourth before closing out the eight-point victory.

Augusta also got 10 points each from Riley Mastin and Snapp, Mastin pulling down eight rebounds while Snapp drew the tough assignment of having to contain Brady Bell, the Red Devils leading scorer.

“Conner being undersized, Conner tonight reminded me of his older brother Camryn. He guarded the big, we always asked Camryn to guard the centers and it’s fallen on his brother and he’s accepted the challenge,” Hinson said.

Bell was held to 16 points, two below his season average.

Evan Brooks added some key minutes off the bench, knocking down two 3-pointers late in the first half to keep Augusta close after falling down five.

“If Evan Brooks doesn’t do that we may be down eight or nine at halftime. He makes a couple great fouls, Evan Brooks in that first half really saved us and that was big for him,” Hinson said.

Russell was led by Griffin Downs with a big double-double performance, tallying 20 points to go with 15 rebounds. Charlie Jachimczuk added 15 as they dropped to 4-2 on the season.

Augusta improved to 4-2 with the victory, their Friday contest with Bracken County wiped out due to the Polar Bears being in COVID protocols. They’ll return to action Monday when they host Nicholas County, the game with the Polar Bears to be made up January 27.

PANTHERS 73, RED DEVILS 65

RUSSELL — 16-17-12-20 — 65

AUGUSTA — 20-13-19-21 — 73

Russell (65) — Downs 20, Bell 16, Jachimczuk 15, Quinn 6, Patrick 4, Doak 4

Augusta (73) — Kason Hinson 26, Kylan Hinson 17, Mastin 10, Snapp 10, Brooks 6, Archibald 2, Kelsch 2

3-Pointers Made: Russell 4, Augusta 9

Free Throws: Russell 15/19, Augusta 12/12

Rebounds: Russell 30 (Downs 15), Augusta 27 (Mastin, Kason Hinson 8)

Turnovers: Russell 9, Augusta 11

Records: Russell 4-2, Augusta 4-2