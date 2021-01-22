Prep Schedule

The latest Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting took place on Thursday and for once in what seems like a long time, a vote didn’t have to be made regarding a current or upcoming season.

The fourth regularly scheduled meeting of the 2020-21 academic year took place at the KHSAA office reviewing ongoing operations and championship plans for winter sports.

Here’s a few of the topics discussed:

— While the basketball season is now 17 days in, roughly 25 percent of games have had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A question from a board member was also addressed regarding how long a student-athlete must sit out if they have a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

“Bottom line is they can return to games on the 22nd day. Day one of that depends on symptoms or positive test,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said.

Based off the KMA Committee on Sports Medicine COVID-19 Medical Evaluation and Return-to-Activity Guidance for Middle and High School Student-Athletes, if an athlete has tested positive or was presumed positive for COVID-19 based on symptoms, he/she should rest from physical activity for at least 14 days beginning the day following the onset of symptoms or positive test results. He/she must then be cleared for progression back to activity by an approved health care provider (MD/DO).

From there, any return to play should be preceded by a gradual and progressive return to physical exertion. Athletes should complete the progression below without the development of cardiopulmonary symptoms (chest pain, chest tightness, palpitations, shortness of breath, excessive fatigue, lightheadedness, pre-syncope, or syncope). Monitor the student-athlete closely for the development of any symptoms during this active progression. If any symptoms develop, the athlete should stop exertion immediately and be referred back to the evaluating physician for consideration of additional evaluation, including cardiology consultation, before resuming activity.

The gradual and progressive return should go as follows:

— Step 1: (2-Days Minimum) Light activity (walking, jogging, stationary bike) for 15 minutes or less at intensity no greater than 70% of maximum heart rate. NO resistance training

— Step 2: (1-day minimum) Add simple movement activities (For example, running drills) for 30 minutes or less at intensity no greater than 80% of maximum heart rate

— Step 3: (1-day minimum) Progress to more complex training for 45 minutes or less at intensity no greater than 80% maximum heart rate. May add light resistance training.

— Step 4: (2-days minimum) Normal training activity for 60 minutes or less at intensity no greater than 80% maximum heart rate

— Step 5: Return to full activity

— While there’s been some talk about allowing basketball coaches to not wear masks during games, Tackett shot that rumor down. ”I think our people can plan on masking the rest of this school year,” he said.

— Spring football was discussed, the KHSAA stating they have no plans of canceling spring practice. The date football teams are allowed to start the first day of practice is March 22, one week after district basketball tournaments. As of now, spring football can be held until the final day of school (with practice minimums put in place). Tackett recommends extending that to May 31. He expects some school districts won’t allow spring football this year, a decision each local school district will make.

— As far as the issue of high school athletes gaining an extra year of eligibility due to COVID… “We don’t have the authority to do that,” Tackett said. Said it would need to be initiated by state government.

— Gross revenue was down about 40% gross revenue from the football state championships at Kroger Field in Lexington in December.

— The Sweet 16 for both the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments are likely looking at 15% capacity when they roll around in late March, early April at Rupp Arena. Tackett states that could change in March, but will wait on further guidance to see if that attendance threshold would be increased.

— While the girls’ Sweet 16 has Mingua Beef Jerky, the boys’ Sweet 16 is still without a title sponsor as of now. Tackett says they will have a title sponsor, but the dates needed to be set and policies need to be firmed up before something is announced. Immediate past sponsor Whitaker Bank still in discussions, but if it opts out, there are other sponsors Tackett says could step in.

— KHSAA’s first RPI basketball ratings will be out first week in February.

— The state wrestling tournament could possibly cut the number of wrestlers to the tournament in half with only winners and runner-up in each class from each region going to state. There’s talk of possibly classing wrestling for this season. Sounds like it’ll be discussed more in the February meeting. Tackett says KHSAA “leaning on” high schools to host state wrestling championships this year. The Kentucky Horse Park is not available. But, with 15% capacity, state event could be limited to 2 qualifiers per region instead of 4, which would then allow for limited fans.

— Tackett is hopeful for state wrestling and swimming meets that 15% capacity will not include the number of competitors. If they do count, you’re looking at cutting number of qualifiers in order to allow parents to attend.

— The KHSAA will have state cheerleading championships the week of May 10th. Details are still TBD of the event(s). Regionals for those sport-activities would be required to be completed by May 2, and the Association will reopen all declarations for postseason competition to be submitted prior to February 15.

— The KHSAA says it is considering potentially doing the state archery tournament “virtually.” Tackett says that it is an “alternative” and could be chosen, but nothing is official.

— The next Board meeting will take place February 17.

“Today’s meeting provided an opportunity to update the Board of Control and our constituency on the various issues and COVID-19 mitigations facing each of our sports and sport-activities,” Tackett said. “Circumstances change rapidly during the pandemic, but we hope to have a clearer picture for how we can proceed with our winter championships when the Board next meets in February.”

—Lastly there was chatter regarding a shutdown that I wanted to address. If anything this KHSAA board meeting did was squash those rumors of any sort of shutdown people have been talking about. It wasn’t even discussed. Games and decisions will remain at the local level. Attendance will remain limited.