Here’s this week’s edition of 10 things in the 10th:
— The COVID protocol list continues to grow as five boys’ and girls’ teams in the 10th Region have had some sort of quarantine over the past week. The roll call for those teams are the Bracken County boys, Robertson County boys, Pendleton County boys, Montgomery County boys, Paris boys, Campbell County girls, Robertson County girls, Pendleton County girls, Augusta girls and Bracken County girls. Montgomery County was the lone team to return, doing so Saturday in a loss to Boyd County while the others are hopeful to start back up at some point this upcoming week.
— Nicholas County’s Brady Switzer and George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton are the latest members of the 1,000 point club. Switzer did it on Tuesday against Mason County at The Fieldhouse while Morton surpassed the mark on Friday against Pulaski County. Both are off to solid starts this season, Switzer averaging 20.5 points per game and hitting 59 percent of his 3-point attempts (16-for-27). Morton is pouring in 26.6 points a game, hitting over 50 percent of his shots from the field and pulling down 7.7 rebounds a night. He’s the early favorite for 10th Region Player of the Year in my opinion.
—Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer is proving to be every bit of a Division I player she’s going to be. The Ball State commit is averaging 20.6 points per game and pulling down 13 rebounds a night. In a game against Central Hardin, she scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked six shots and had three steals.
—Augusta finished 12-for-12 from the free throw line in a 73-65 win over Russell Wednesday night. The Panthers have hit 64 of their 81 free throw attempts so far this season, good for a 79 percent clip. Based off last year’s final stats, that would be the top free throw shooting team in the state. Current state stats leaders for this season have not been posted yet.
—Scott’s girls have already more than doubled their win total from a season ago as they’re off to a 6-0 start.
—Calvary Christian’s Luke Ruwe is off to a great start this season. The Cougars junior wing is averaging 20 points a game and shooting 62 percent from the field. He’s done well in region too, scoring 20 on Campbell County, 27 against Augusta and 13 at Robertson County.
— St. Patrick Saints coach Tony Moore got his first career win as a head coach on Saturday when the Saints beat Covington Latin. Moore had been an assistant on staff over the years and took the team over this season.
— George Rogers Clark’s Jared Wellman is letting it fly this season. Through the Cardinals first seven games, Wellman is averaging nearly 10 3-point attempts a game. He’s 29-for-69 on the season, good for 42 percent. He’s also the team’s leading rebounder with eight per game and scoring 19.9 a night. Wellman has 1,688 points in his high school career dating back to his Lawrence County middle school days.
— Boys top 10:
1. GRC
2. Montgomery County
3. Mason County
4. Robertson County
5. Campbell County
6. Scott
7. Bishop Brossart
8. Bourbon County
9. Harrison County
10. Augusta
Next up: Pendleton County
— Girls top 10
1. Bishop Brossart
2. Paris
3. George Rogers Clark
4. Scott
5. Mason County
6. Montgomery County
7. Bourbon County
8. Campbell County
9. Harrison County
10. Nicholas County
Next up: Pendleton County