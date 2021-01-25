Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, January 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Chicago) at Bradley

ESPN — Syracuse at Virginia

ESPNU — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Furman

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Iowa State

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona State at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Ohio State

FS1 — St. John’s at Villanova

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Vancouver

Tuesday, January 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington

SKIING

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion

