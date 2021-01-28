Panthers poised at line, pull one out over Polar Bears

Bracken County’s Nathan Jefferson goes up for two of his 14 points in their contest with Augusta Thursday. Jefferson added 12 rebounds in the game. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

AUGUSTA — Coming into Thursday’s contest with Bracken County, Augusta was already one of the best free throw shooting teams in the state.

They continued to show why.

Kason Hinson’s two free throws with 2.8 seconds left gave Augusta a 58-57 win over Bracken County, defeating their county rival twice already this season.

The Panthers hit 14-of-18 from the charity stripe in the game, just a tic below their 79 percent average on the season and good for fourth in the state.

While Hinson’s free throws got them the victory, it didn’t come easy as Augusta blew a 15-point third quarter lead. The two times they lost the lead in the fourth, it was Hinson answering, both times in the final minute, the first a floater, the second the two free throws to win the game.

“He just has that refuse to lose attitude in a close game, he wants the ball and get out of his way and we kind of just let him do his thing. Tonight was no different, hit big shot after big shot for us and hit two big free throws there,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said. “Not gonna lie, I was worried to death about them, but I think with his experience and the Bracken County thing helped him through it.”

Blake Reed, the Polar Bears leading scorer held without a point in the first half, exploded for 25 second half points leading the comeback charge. His two free throws gave Bracken a 55-54 edge with under a minute to play, Nathan Jefferson capitalizing on a solid game with a layup with nine seconds remaining to give the Polar Bears a 57-56 lead.

On the ensuing play, Hinson dribbled down against heavy pressure, spun into a double team but Charlie Schultz was whistled for a reach-in foul.

“I thought we did everything we were supposed to do there. Kason turned into a double team and you know they called a foul. It is what it is. He stepped up to the line and made two free throws and did exactly what he was supposed to do,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said.

The 82 percent free throw shooter calmly sunk both free throws, Reed’s desperation heave near halfcourt coming up short, the Panthers escaping one in the Den.

The first half wasn’t a pretty sight, Augusta taking a 20-16 lead into the break. The Polar Bears really struggled in the second quarter, failing to score in the final five minutes-plus of the half.

“A lot of missed shots right around the rim. Got where we wanted to get, just didn’t hit shots early. Down here it’s tough to play, the court is smaller and they really use their length in that zone and kind of really affect what we’re doing trying to shoot the ball,” Reed said. “We don’t shoot it well from the perimeter, that’s the point of why we get zoned, but thought we did a better job of getting to the paint the second half and knocking down shots.”

The shooting slump continued into the second half, failing to score for an additional three minutes-plus and falling in a 29-16 hole before a Garrett Reynolds putback ended the drought and a 18-0 Augusta run.

Augusta built their lead to 35-20, Kylan Hinson having a big third quarter knocking down three 3-pointers in the frame, his layup and 11th point of the quarter making it a 15-point game.

“I always say I feel like the third quarter is the most important part of any basketball game. Thought we came out and played a really good third quarter and got a couple shots to fall,” Hinson said. “We’ve just got to learn how to play better with a lead.”

After seeing a couple of free throws go in, Blake Reed started to get cooking, ending the third with 10 points, his last 3-pointer from about 30-feet making it a six-point game.

Reed continued to get going in the fourth, but just as he was finding the bottom of the net, so was Kason Hinson on the other end, the two coaches’ sons trading buckets for a bit, Hinson’s layup giving the Panthers a 51-49 lead after a Reed 3-pointer on the other end to tie it up.

Kylan Hinson made it a five-point game with his fourth triple of the night, but a 6-0 Polar Bears spurt gave them the lead back at 55-54.

It was Kason Hinson’s turn after that, answering both deficits to get the Panthers off to a 5-2 start to the season.

“To be 5-2, I don’t think a lot of people thought we could be 5-2 right now. Besides the Mason County beatdown, I’ve thought we’ve played good basketball with all things considered,” Hinson said.

Kason Hinson finished with 24 points, 12 of them coming in the fourth, Kylan Hinson with 16, 14 of them coming in the second half. Conner Snapp added 14. The Panthers return to action Saturday when they play at Fleming County.

For Bracken, it’s back to the drawing board, off to a 2-7 start. While Reed was the leading scorer with 25, Jefferson’s double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds helped the Polar Bears in the paint, winning the rebounding battle 42-31 on the night.

“Happy with their fight tonight. Nate 14 and 12. That is big. I’m happy for Nate. I don’t know what I’m going to do without Nate next year. He’s been a warrior for me. He sent a message to the group today if anybody needed to talk let him know and tell everyone he loves them. He’s being everything I need to him to be,” Reed said.

Bracken hits the road on Friday when they take on Pendleton County in Falmouth. Cayden Reed added eight points for the Polar Bears, Garrett Reynolds chipping in seven.

PANTHERS 58, POLAR BEARS 57

BRACKEN COUNTY — 13-3-18-23 — 57

AUGUSTA — 7-13-23-15 — 58

Bracken (58) — Blake Reed 25, Jefferson 14, Cayden Reed 8, Reynolds 7, Commodore 2, Schultz 1

Augusta (57) — Kason Hinson 24, Kylan Hinson 16, Snapp 14, Archibald 4

3-Pointers Made: Bracken 5, Augusta 6

Free Throws: Bracken 12/16, Augusta 14/18

Rebounds: Bracken 42 (Jefferson 12), Augusta 31 (Mastin 8)

Turnovers: Bracken 12, Augusta 14

Records: Bracken County 2-7, Augusta 5-2