Augusta’s fast start pushes them past Fleming

Fleming County’s Jayden Argo tries to split Augusta’s Riley Mastin (24) and Kason Hinson (2), Saturday, in Flemingsburg. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Augusta’s Will Kelsch tries to grab a loose ball while Fleming County’s Hunter High dives after it. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Fleming County’s Adam Hargett and Augusta’s Kason Hinson battle for a loose ball. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

FLEMINGSBURG — A Chase Archibald 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter summed up what Augusta was able to do in the first eight minutes.

Hit nearly everything.

The Panthers rattled off 28 first quarter points, built an 18-point lead and held on for a 84-76 victory over Fleming County on Saturday in Flemingsburg.

“The big first quarter was a definite help. Jumping out on them early was a big factor,” Augusta coach Jason Hinson said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to play afternoon games, but felt like we came out ready to play today.”

All five Augusta starters finished in double figures, Kason Hinson leading the way with an all-around game, going for 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. His younger brother Kylan Hinson added 18 points, Riley Mastin with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Conner Snapp added 14 points and Chase Archibald with 10.

“Positive sign. Chase got some shots to fall, got some confidence. Kylan’s continuing to play well, Riley had a big game, Kason was Kason and Conner did his thing and played great defense,” Hinson said.

By the end of the first, Augusta had built a 28-13 lead and grew their lead to as large as 18 in the first half.

But unlike Friday night after a lopsided loss to Harrison County, Fleming County was able to get back in it. They’d end the half on a 17-7 run to get within eight by the break at 43-35.

“Proud of the way we fought. Much happier today than I was yesterday for sure. We got embarrassed last night by Harrison, but I thought our kids showed a lot of fight, we got down 18, could have folded our tent again and lost by 30. We didn’t do it, came back and thought we played well for three quarters,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said.

Augusta continued to comfortably lead by double-digits all the way throughout the third before Landen Lutz’s layup at the buzzer made it an eight-point game once again at 57-49 after three quarters of play.

Fleming would get within four in the fourth after a Jayden Argo 3-point play at 75-71 with 1:30 to play, but couldn’t find enough stops to get any closer.

“We just have to find a way to put four quarters together. I thought we were the better team for three quarters tonight and we were based off the scoring. That’s part of the growing pains of getting this program back to where it was and that’s competing for regional championships,” Biggs said. “I think we’ll get there, it’s just going to take time.”

Augusta closed the game by hitting 14-of-17 free throw attempts from the line in the fourth and 17-of-23 for the game.

It gets the Panthers off to their best start of the season since 2015-16 when they also started 6-2. They’ll look to make it 7-2 when they play at Paris on Tuesday.

Fleming County drops to 2-4 and plays at Lewis County on Tuesday.

Fleming was led by Jayden Argo with 20 points and 12 rebounds, his activity on the glass helping with the Panthers comeback attempt in the fourth. Lucas Jolly was also in attack mode in the fourth, finishing with 17 points while also adding five rebounds and four assists. Seth Hickerson added 14 for Fleming, knocking down four-of-six from the 3-point line.

AUGUSTA 84, FLEMING COUNTY 76

AUGUSTA — 28-15-14-27 — 84

FLEMING COUNTY — 13-22-14-27 — 76

Augusta (84) — Kason Hinson 23, Kylan Hinson 18, Mastin 14, Snapp 13, Archibald 10, Kelsch 4, Brooks 2

Fleming (76) — Argo 20, Jolly 17, Hickerson 14, Lutz 9, Hargett 9, Moore 7

Field Goals: Augusta 30/65, Fleming 29/67

3-Pointers: Augusta 7/26, Fleming 6/23

Free Throws: Augusta 17/23, Fleming 12/19

Rebounds: Augusta 40 (Kason Hinson and Mastin 12), Fleming 40 (Argo 12)

Assists: Augusta 17 (Mastin 6), Fleming 14 (Jolly 4)

Turnovers: Augusta 9, Fleming 12

Fouls: Augusta 17, Fleming 16

Records: Augusta 6-2, Fleming County 2-4