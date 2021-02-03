Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Lewis County, 8 p.m.

Bracken County at Ryle, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Robertson County, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mason County at Boone County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at St. Patrick, 7:30 p.m.

Russell at Lewis County, 6 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Portsmouth Clay, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairfield at West Union, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

