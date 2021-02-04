Black Devils steal one then give it away

Robertson County’s Eli Dotson tries to maneuver past a Harrison County defender, Thursday, in Mt. Olivet. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Robertson County’s Justin Becker drives to the hole for two of his game-high 25 points on Thursday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

MT. OLIVET — Things may have just got really interesting in the 38th District.

With Harrison County coming into Mt. Olivet and sneaking out with a 58-57 victory, Robertson County might not be able to control their own destiny towards the No. 1 seed come district tournament time.

The Thorobreds nearly blew a 16-point second half lead, falling down five with three minutes remaining, but the Black Devils couldn’t close out from there, Justin Becker’s floater attempt at the buzzer coming up empty and Harrison County escaping with a much-needed road victory after blowing an 11-point fourth quarter lead to district foe Pendleton County Tuesday night.

“We’re having a tough time playing with the lead. Pendleton the other night, Campbell County a few weeks back. When you take over a program and kids are not used to winning, it gets tight and you have some adversity and they hide a little bit. We took some bad shots, but tonight we fought through it and found a way to win,” Thorobreds coach Terence Brooks said.

The ‘Breds came out as the aggressor, taking leads of 20-14 after the first and 40-29 by the half behind James Soard and Kaydon Custard going for 13 points apiece in the first 16 minutes.

“Dug ourself a hole in the first half. Thought we were very lethargic,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said.

After scoring the first five of the second half, the ‘Breds hit a drought that allowed Robertson County to get back in it, the Black Devils doing it with their defense as they forced eight turnovers in the third to close the quarter out on a 15-1 run to get within two by the fourth.

“Only give up 18 points in the second half and you feel like you have a very good chance to win the game. We picked up our energy, got our press going and got some turnovers. Very physical game, like how we responded,” Kelsch said.

Tanner Horn’s tip-in, who played large off the Black Devil bench with 12 points, gave Robertson a 51-50 lead with a little under five minutes to play. The Black Devil run continued, Justin Becker scoring four straight from there to make it 55-50 and looking like the Black Devils were in control with under three minutes to go.

But a couple turnovers and some missed free throws allowed Harrison to get back in it, Kaydon Custard’s putback with under a minute to play giving the ‘Breds a 56-55 lead.

Custard as a freshman, continues to mature with each game, tallying 18 points and 13 rebounds on the evening.

“Kaydon can still do a whole lot more. I think as a freshman sometimes he defers to other kids because he feels like he’s a freshman and not supposed to do it. He can play at both ends of the floor and that’s what I like about him, plays with a high motor and a high basketball IQ. He’s struggled the past couple of games but was proud of his effort tonight,” Brooks said.

Ian Boland followed with two free throws to get Harrison up three, Brandon Dice’s putback making it a one-point game again with 20 seconds to play.

Harrison missed the front end of two one-and-one’s to follow, but Becker couldn’t find the game winning shot, missing a 3-pointer and a floater in the closing seconds to close this one out.

“I’ll just be downright honest, I don’t think it’s any secret when the game is on the line we want the ball in Justin’s hands. We had two possessions with it in his hands and tonight it just didn’t go. It happens,” Kelsch said. “I told the guys let them celebrate now and we’ll cut down the nets on their floor in March and it will be a lot sweeter then.”

The loss gets Robertson County to 7-2 on the year and starts them off at 0-1 in district play. The Black Devils played the entire second half without second leading scorer Sebastian Dixon due to an injury. Early foul trouble from Becker didn’t help, who finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, but Horn’s 12 points and Joshua Pilosky’s 11 points helped fill the void.

“Playing without Sebastian hurt. He’s a ball-handler and a guy that can put the ball in the basket,” Kelsch said. “Proud of those guys that finished out the game. “We’ve got all the confidence in the world in Tanner and Josh. Tanner played really well and it was good to see Joshua knock down a couple outside shots. We’ve been in his ear to keep shooting and he’s a sniper and hope this propels him to make some more shots.”

The Black Devils return to action Saturday when they play at Campbell County.

Soard led the ‘Breds with 19 points as they got to 6-5 on the year and 1-1 in district play. Harrison plays at Montgomery County Saturday. If they can close out district play with a win against Nicholas County and a loss by Pendleton County to Robertson County, some chaos for the No. 1 seed could follow.

“We hope it is. We talked about wanting to be the No. 1 seed in this district and wanting respect. They have to understand what comes with that. Hard work and preparation comes with that. We appreciate and we like how hard we’re playing, we’ve just got to play smarter,” Brooks said.

THOROBREDS 58, BLACK DEVILS 57

HARRISON COUNTY — 20-20-6-12 — 58

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 14-15-15-13 — 57

Harrison (58) — Soard 19, K. Custard 18, Kendall 5, Wilson 5, Carpenter 4, T. Custard 3, Furnish 2, Boland 2

Robertson (57) — Becker 25, Horn 12, Pilosky 11, Dotson 5, Dice 4

3-Pointers Made: Harrison7, Robertson 4

Free Throws: Harrison 11/16, Robertson 7/14

Rebounds: Harrison 33 (K. Custard 13), Robertson 27 (Becker 10)

Turnovers: Harrison 16, Robertson 12

Fouls: Harrison 11, Robertson 13

Records: Harrison County (6-5, 1-1) Robertson County (7-2, 0-1)