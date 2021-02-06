Prep Schedule

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooper at Augusta, 6:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark at Bracken County, 4 p.m.

Robertson County at Campbell County, 6:30 p.m.

Elliott County at Mason County, 6 p.m.

Fleming County at Powell County, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Covington Latin at Augusta, 1 p.m.

Greenup County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Lexington Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Paris at Mason County, 4 p.m.

Perry County Central at Fleming County, 3:30 p.m.

Robertson County at Dayton, 3 p.m.

St. Patrick at Rose Hill Christian, 2 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Felicity-Franklin at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Whiteoak, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Clinton-Massie, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Union at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

