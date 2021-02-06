Local Results

FLEMINGSBURG – A career night from Milyn Henry mixed in with a big second quarter run helped the Mason County Lady Royals snap a three-game losing streak, Friday, in Flemingsburg.

Milyn Henry went for 22 points, the Lady Royals got some solid guard play and ended up running away with a 68-45 victory over Fleming County.

The Lady Royals got 35 points from their starting backcourt, Henry’s 22 and Macey Littleton chipping in 13 as they jumped out to a 43-29 lead by the half.

“That’s what they’re supposed to do. They’re interchangeable at the 1-2 position and do a good job feeding off one another. They both knew they were coming off bad games, took ownership of it and happy the way they responded tonight,” Lady Royals assistant Jason Butler said, filling in for a quarantined Brad Cox for a fourth straight game.

With their first game in 13 days, the Lady Panthers showed no ill affects of it early on, jumping out to a 10-6 lead and only a couple of late 3-pointers in the first putting them in a 17-16 deficit by the end of one.

Then the Lady Royal run came. It was a 16-2 one, putting the game at 33-18 and the Lady Panthers just playing catch-up from there as Mason County took a 43-29 lead into half.

“We told our kids to look middle, run some sort of offense to release a kid to the middle and it really opened up things from there,” Butler said. “Did a really good job of sharing the basketball, making the extra pass and it opened up things and we knocked down some shots.”

Fleming was able to stay within striking distance in the third trailing 52-35, but the lack of game speed had to play a part mixed in with the stifling Lady Royals defense, holding the Lady Panthers to 16 second half points.

“We were a few men down. Haven’t been in the gym 10 of the last 12 days and then have to come in and play a ball game,” Lady Panthers coach Melanie Rogers said. “We just have to persevere and push through it. It’s hard right now, putting a lot of pressure on them and their bodies.”

The win for Butler was his first in four tries, the Lady Royals running into the gauntlet of George Rogers Clark, Pikeville and Boone County before Butler picked up a win for Cox. After 18 seasons on the sidelines as an assistant, Butler can finally mark one up for himself, kind of.

“First opportunity to lead. First career win, 18 years in the making, but it goes to coach Cox anyhow. We talk every day and I told him the other day I was killing his win-loss record,” Butler said. “Enjoying it, it’s different and coach Cox will be back Monday and we’re looking forward to that too.”

He won’t get much time to celebrate this one, the Lady Royals hosting Paris on Saturday at 4 p.m., one of the top teams in the 10th Region.

After Henry and Littleton, the Lady Royals got 12 points from Rachel Payne as nine different players entered the scoring column. The win gets them to 6-3 on the year.

The Lady Panthers were without two starters in Krishani Jackson and Bailey Lewis, while Sidney Argo and Micah Hinton led the way with 11 points each.

The foul line didn’t have much charity for Fleming on the night, going 9-for-25 from the stripe. They struggled to shoot it all together, going 16-for-57 from the field.

“I can tell we got tired in the second half. You could look at our free throw attempts and see why. Just couldn’t get shots to go down and a lot of that was fatigue,” Rogers said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding and keep pushing and get the kids to keep their heads up.”

They’ll look to regroup on Saturday when they host Perry County Central at 3:30 p.m.

LADY ROYALS 68, LADY PANTHERS 45

MASON COUNTY – 17-26-9-16 — 68

FLEMING COUNTY – 16-13-6-10 — 45

Mason (68) – M. Henry 22, Littleton 13, Payne 12, Thomas 7, Harrison 4, Walton 3, Gibbs 3, T. Henry 2, Thompson 2

Fleming (45) – Argo 11, Hinton 11, A. Jackson 7, Price 6, Nelson 5, Kelly 3, Donahue 2

Field Goals: Mason 24/60, Fleming 16/57

3-Pointers: Mason 9/25, Fleming 4/15

Free Throws: Mason 11/18, Fleming 9/25

Rebounds: Mason 33, Fleming 27

Turnovers: Mason 16, Fleming 18

Fouls: Mason 18, Fleming 16

Records: Mason County 6-3, Fleming County 1-6