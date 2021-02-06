Local Results

February 6, 2021 edennison Sports 0

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooper at Augusta, PPD

George Rogers Clark 78, Bracken County 51

Robertson County at Campbell County, 6:30 p.m.

Elliott County at Mason County, 6 p.m.

Fleming County 69, Powell County 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta 56, Covington Latin 21

Greenup County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington Christian 57, Bracken County 18

Mason County 39, Paris 37

Perry County Central 59, Fleming County 56

Robertson County 53, Dayton 33

Rose Hill Christian 43, St. Patrick 21

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Felicity-Franklin at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Whiteoak, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Clinton-Massie, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Union at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

Trending Recipes