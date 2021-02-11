10th Region girls’ basketball team stats leaders

February 11, 2021

Points Per Game

Rank; School; Average

Scott — 63.3

Montgomery County — 57.1

George Rogers Clark — 54.5

Robertson County — 53.2

Mason County — 51.6

Bishop Brossart — 51.5

Paris — 49.2

Bourbon County — 48.2

Pendleton County — 47.0

Campbell County — 46.1

Nicholas County — 45.8

Harrison County — 43.4

St. Patrick — 43.1

Bracken County — 39.5

Augusta — 39.2

Points Allowed Per Game

Rank; School; Average

Bishop Brossart — 28.2

Pendleton County — 42.8

Mason County — 44.1

Harrison County — 46.5

George Rogers Clark — 46.7

Montgomery County — 48.1

Scott — 49.4

St. Patrick — 49.7

Nicholas County — 52.0

Paris — 52.3

Bracken County — 52.3

Robertson County — 52.8

Bourbon County — 53.5

Augusta — 54.8

Campbell County — 55.2

Field Goal %

Rank; School; Average

Bishop Brossart — 41.5

George Rogers Clark — 40.1

Robertson County — 38.2

Scott — 37.9

Mason County — 36.5

Paris — 36.5

Montgomery County — 36.4

Harrison County — 36.2

Campbell County — 35.8

Nicholas County — 34.6

St. Patrick — 33.8

Pendleton County — 31.1

Bourbon County — 30.6

Bracken County — 29.8

Augusta — 25.8

3-Point %

Rank; School; Average

Robertson County — 42.6

Scott — 31.3

Montgomery County — 29.4

Nicholas County — 27.3

Mason County — 27.3

Campbell County — 27.0

Bishop Brossart — 27.0

George Rogers Clark — 26.4

Paris — 26.2

Bracken County — 24.7

Harrison County — 24.3

Bourbon County — 23.3

Augusta — 21.4

St. Patrick — 19.7

Pendleton County — 17.3

Free Throw %

Rank; School; Average

Campbell County — 68.6

Nicholas County — 67.1

Scott — 65.2

Bishop Brossart — 65.1

Robertson County — 62.7

Mason County — 60.9

George Rogers Clark — 59.0

Paris — 58.7

Harrison County — 58.1

Montgomery County — 56.6

Pendleton County — 56.1

Augusta — 55.5

St. Patrick — 55.3

Bourbon County — 54.7

Bracken County — 47.1

Rebounds Per Game

Rank; School; Average

Bourbon County — 36.3

Montgomery County — 36.2

Scott — 35.0

Pendleton County — 34.9

Augusta — 33.7

Mason County — 32.4

George Rogers Clark — 30.0

Campbell County — 29.3

Harrison County — 28.2

Paris — 27.5

Robertson County — 26.6

Nicholas County — 26.5

Bishop Brossart — 25.7

Bracken County — 25.5

St. Patrick — 22.6

