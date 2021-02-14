Light week thanks to weather and of course COVID, so here goes with another edition of 10 things in the 10th.
— The All “A” state tournament will be taking place this week, maybe. Due to the predicted weather forecast for the next few days, the tournament has been delayed at least a day and will be evaluated as things progress. Robertson County’s boys and Bishop Brossart’s girls are in the tournament, the Black Devils taking on Harlan while Brossart faces Murray. Both games were slated to take place Wednesday, but that might be in doubt. The unfortunate circumstances with the tournament is if they can’t fit it in to finish by Sunday, it might end up getting canceled overall, having issues finding a site that will host it after this upcoming weekend.
— Bracken County’s Blake Reed tied for posting the highest individual game point total in the region this season with a 39-point effort at Mason County IN A 82-76 loss on Saturday. Reed tied George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton with 39 in the Cardinals 95-79 victory over Montgomery County on January 8. Reed, a freshman, recently eclipsed the 1,000 point mark as a Polar Bear and has over 1,300 career points, scoring over 300 at Augusta during his seventh grade year.
—Montgomery County’s girls came off a 22-day layoff and posted an impressive victory over Rowan County on Saturday, 70-65. The Lady Indians hadn’t played since January 22 due to COVID protocols and weather postponements. I’ve had them in the four to six range in the rankings and currently think they’re worthy of the fourth spot behind the trio of GRC, Scott and Bishop Brossart. Hopefully the weather holds off Monday, because they face Paris in an important 40th District matchup.
— Big week from Campbell County’s Aydan Hamilton, the Camels’ sophomore poured in 52 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Camels went 2-0 with wins over Ryle and Boone County. Campbell County is now 10-4 and if there’s one thing you don’t do, is overlook Aric Russell’s Camels come mid-March.
— The Mason County and Newport Central Catholic girls’ game went triple overtime on Saturday and according to WFTM sports director Travis Scaggs in his skimming of the record books, it’s the first triple overtime game in Lady Royals program history. The wild affair at The Fieldhouse had both teams with plenty of chances to win it beforehand, but New Cath pulled it out in the end.
—Montgomery County’s boys are rolling, having won six straight and Hagan Harrison is a big reason why. Harrison is averaging 27.5 points per game during the six-game winning streak and has improved his season totals to an impressive 24.8 points per game, five rebounds, 50 percent field goals, 41 percent 3-pointers and 76 percent from the line. He’s deserving some consideration for 10th Region Player of the Year and no doubt is earning his way to a First Team All-Region spot.
— After a 1-8 start to the season due to a highly competitive schedule, Campbell County’s girls have won four straight games to improve to 5-8. Kylie Koeninger has been locked in during the streak, averaging 21 points per game to bring her season total up to 17 a night. The junior also pulls down a team high 7.6 rebounds a game.
— Want a knockdown, dragout type game? How about Bourbon County and Lexington Catholic’s girls on Saturday with 80 free throws attempted and 56 fouls whistled in the contest…Lex Cath eventually won 69-57, but that had to be tough to endure. Credit the Bourbon County Citizen’s Sports Editor Doctor of Sports Ivan Rice for that tidbit.
— Boys’ top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Montgomery County
3. Mason County
4. Scott
5. Campbell County
6. Robertson County
7. Bishop Brossart
8. Harrison County
9. Calvary Christian
10. Pendleton County
Next up: Bourbon County
— Girls’ top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Scott
3. Bishop Brossart
4. Montgomery County
5. Mason County
6. Paris
7. Campbell County
8. Bourbon County
9. Harrison County
10. Nicholas County
Next up: Pendleton County