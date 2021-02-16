10th Region Media Basketball Polls

BOYS

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. George Rogers Clark — 303 (18)

2. Montgomery County — 283 (1)

3. Mason County — 254

4. Campbell County — 239

5. Scott — 237

6. Robertson County — 213

7. Harrison County — 171

8. Bishop Brossart — 169

9. Bourbon County — 149

10. Pendleton County — 134

11. Calvary Christian — 111

12. Augusta — 108

13. Bracken County — 92

14. Nicholas County — 56

15. Paris — 46

16. St. Patrick — 19

GIRLS

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. George Rogers Clark Scott — 234 (11)

2. Scott — 227 (4)

3. Bishop Brossart — 211 (1)

4. Mason County — 181

5. Paris — 170

6. Montgomery County — 167

7. Campbell County — 150

8. Bourbon County — 130

9. Harrison County — 110

10. Nicholas County — 94

11. Pendleton County — 72

12. St. Patrick — 67

13. Augusta — 42

14. Robertson County — 41

15. Bracken County — 23

* Compiled by WFTM Sports Director Travis Scaggs

