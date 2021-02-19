HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

ROUNDUP: Eastern Brown’s girls claim another sectional

February 19, 2021
Evan Dennison
Eastern Brown’s girls claimed a OHSAA Division III Sectional title on Friday with a 70-43 victory over Oak Hill. (Wade Linville, Champion Media)

Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43 (GIRLS)

Yet another sectional title was claimed by the Eastern Brown girls’ basketball team Friday night.

The Lady Warriors used a big third quarter and pulled away from Oak Hill with a 27-point victory.

Leading 31-24 at the half, Eastern outscored Oak Hill 21-8 in the third on their way to Oak Hill 39-19 in the half.

Rylee Leonard led the Lady Warriors charge with 25 points and six rebounds, Mackenzie Gloff adding 13 points with seven rebounds, Emma Prine chipping in 11 points as they improved to 22-2 on the season.

Next up comes Alexander for the Lady Warriors, the No. 6 seed in the Southeast bracket. Eastern will host that game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Pendleton County 68, St. Patrick 37 (BOYS)

Pendleton County shot out to a 40-14 halftime lead on their way to a 31-point victory over St. Patrick Friday night in Falmouth.

Chase Walton led the way for St. Patrick with 16 points, Allan Briseno with 12 as they dropped to 1-14 on the season and playing their first game in two weeks.

The Wildcats (7-4) had 13 different players enter the scoring column, led by Tredyn Thomas with 16 points, Braydon Kidwell pouring in 13 points.

The Saints return to action on Saturday when they host Calvary Christian at 1:30 p.m.

Pendleton County 44, Bracken County 36 (GIRLS)

The first quarter proved to be the difference-maker in Pendleton County’s 44-36 victory over Bracken County Friday night in Brooksville.

The Lady Cats jumped out to a 20-13 lead after a quarter of play and while the Lady Bears (2-12) got within three at halftime and three quarters of play at 33-30, couldn’t inch closer in the loss.

Macie Sharp led the Lady Bears with 15 points in the loss.

Sania Thomas paced Pendleton County with 20 points, Sydney Manor adding 10 as they improved to 7-6.

Bracken County turns around quickly to face Holmes at home at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

