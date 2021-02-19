ROUNDUP: Eastern Brown’s girls claim another sectional

With both teams having a six-day layoff in-between games, St. Patrick and Mason County showed the ill effects of it Friday night at The Fieldhouse.

In a game that featured 39 turnovers and some cold shooting on both ends, it was the Lady Royals able to pull away with a 10-0 run late and come away with a 52-39 victory.

Mason County’s 35-25 rebounding edge proved to be the big difference maker in the contest, getting multiple opportunities on offense throughout the evening. Nariyah Harrison and Avery Sims were the big beneficiaries of the rebounding battle for the Lady Royals, Harrison pulling down 12 boards, Sims nine to go with 14 points in the contest.

“At times we got to create and find ways with second opportunities when we’re not making shots. Anytime we’re positive on the rebound margin we’ll take it,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said.

The scoring is an added boost from Sims, who came in averaging 2.2 points a game in the Lady Royals first 12 games of the season.

“Avery got an opportunity tonight and took advantage of it. We pulled her early to settle her down and just told her to relax, we trust her and to play her game. She brings us some length and athleticism and with her and Nariyah on the boards that helps us on the defensive end as well,” Cox said.

St. Patrick’s three-quarter court trap caused issues for Mason County offensively, forcing them into 19 turnovers and helping keep the Lady Saints in it, as close as four in the second half.

“It’s worked all year for us. In fairness we’ve worked a lot on it. Defensively all year I think we’ve played fantastic, it’s just being able to put the ball in the basket,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said.

But the offensive end is what kept them from pulling off the upset Friday night, having now lost nine in a row to their county rivals, an offense that is still searching for more consistency this season with 20 turnovers in the contest.

“Losing the scoring we did last year we just haven’t been able to get over the hump as far as replacing it. It’s hard to know where it’s going to consistently come from each game. I think we’ll get there, just need to find more consistency,” Arn said.

A 7-0 run gave the Lady Royals a 10-3 lead after one, Rachel Payne’s 10 first half points giving Mason County a 21-13 lead at half.

The Lady Saints came out of the half lurking, trimming their deficit to four to open up the half, but a 9-2 Lady Royals run pushed their advantage back to 11 at 32-21.

But St. Patrick stayed in it, getting back within six after a quick 5-0 spurt, but another strong ending to a quarter for the Lady Royals got their lead back out to 40-28, Milyn Henry beating the buzzer for a second quarter in a row on a layup, a deep 3-pointer coming at the end of the first half at the buzzer.

St. Patrick still made things interesting in the fourth with about four minutes to play, getting to within seven at 42-35 after a Makenna Roush free throw on her way to a team-high 13 points, but a 10-0 Lady Royal run from there put the game on ice with a little over two minutes to play.

“Proud of the way we played. It’s tough, haven’t been in the gym all week. I know they haven’t probably either, but it is what it is,” Arn said. “Still taking a positive from tonight.”

Roush’s 13 led St. Patrick, Allison Hughes ending with 12 points and Izzy Riggs collecting a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

“Thought Izzy was more assertive tonight. We’ve been challenging her to do that, we don’t really have a big or back to the basket type of player, but she can create space and finish high. She’s able to contest at the basket and is a big difference maker for us,” Arn said. “She’s just got to have that confidence, she’s just a sophomore and she definitely had confidence tonight.”

Sims led Mason County with the 14 points, Payne with 13, Henry 11.

The Lady Royals improved to 9-4 with a home contest against Montgomery County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

“The silver lining with tomorrow is we’re going to see similar types of looks that we saw tonight. They’ll play some extended zone and they’ll put some length at the top of their zone, so we got a lot of work against that tonight and hopefully we’ll execute a little better tomorrow,” Cox said.

The Lady Saints drop to 5-9 and play at Augusta on Saturday at 1 p.m.

LADY ROYALS 52, LADY SAINTS 39

SAINT PATRICK — 3-10-15-11 — 39

MASON COUNTY — 10-11-19-12 — 52

St. Patrick (39) — Roush 13, Hughes 12, Riggs 10, McKay 2, Gallenstein 2

Mason Co. (52) — Sims 14, Payne 13, Henry 11, Littleton 6, Harrison 3, Gibbs 3, Thomas 2

3-Pointers Made: St. Patrick 1, Mason 4

Free Throws: St. Patrick 12/15, Mason 6/18

Rebounds: St. Patrick 25 (Riggs 12), Mason 35 (Harrison 12)

Turnovers: St. Patrick 20, Mason 19

Fouls: St. Patrick 14, Mason 13

Records: St. Patrick 5-9, Mason County 9-4