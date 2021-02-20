MoCo runs away from Lady Royals in the fourth

The girls’ 10th Region continues to show its competitive balance.

There’s hardly a night off.

A night after losing to Paris in a tough 40th District battle, a team Mason County defeated two weeks ago to the day, Montgomery County came to The Fieldhouse and handed the Lady Royals a 63-37 defeat Saturday.

The Lady Indians can attribute their victory to the battle of the boards, winning 47-20 on the glass, Savannah Parker a big reason for that, ending her day with 17 points and 16 rebounds. There just wasn’t much of an answer for the senior on the interior.

“When we get Savannah and Shae (Harris) going inside, we’ve got enough perimeter athleticism where they don’t necessarily have to grab it, just keep it alive and we’ve got enough to clean it up. Those two were huge on the glass and when they’re able to grab it, we’re able to roll. Those two were huge, even when Shae got in foul trouble, Savannah gave us big minutes,” Lady Indians coach Dustin High said.

The Lady Royals shooting less than 20 percent didn’t help much either, often times with one look and done, Parker and her teammates to pick up any miss.

However, the Lady Royals found themselves in it after trailing just 36-30 after three quarters of play, but a Montgomery County 10-2 run to start the fourth ignited a 27-7 advantage in the final frame for the Lady Indians to pull away with the lopsided score.

“Wasn’t shooting the ball well, but had it 36-30 going into the fourth and then the wheels fell of,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said. “Got to give them credit, they present us with a lot of matchup problems.”

A 9-0 run at the end of the first gave MoCo a 16-8 edge. They’d take a 31-21 lead into the half, again closing a quarter strong with a 10-3 run.

The Lady Royals got within six after Macey Littleton and Nariyah Harrison knocked down 3-pointers to end the third, making it 36-30 and holding the Lady Indians to five points in the frame.

Hayden Barrier and Parker got the run going to start the fourth, both scoring five points apiece in the 10-2 run.

“Parker on the inside, we can’t simulate that in practice, we have no one within our program to simulate that type of size and with limited prep it makes it tough,” Cox said. “They have a phenomenal guard that’s going to be a special player in Barrier, we wanted to try to go man to get the ball rolling and she just picked us apart. Credit to them, we’ll chalk it up to experience and move on.”

The Lady Royals couldn’t get their bearings from there.

“Their zone, their length. We don’t have a lot of height at the guard position, going to have to tweak some things, fine tune some things and just hope we can back into the flow of playing and practicing. Need a routine the next couple of weeks and we’ll be fine.”

Rachel Payne led the Lady Royals with nine points, Milyn Henry adding seven, Littleton with six.

It won’t get any easier for Mason County as they’ll face Bishop Brossart on Monday, one of the top teams in the region.

“We talked about it in the preseason. The balance and the depth in our region is really good. There’s a lot of good teams, a lot of good young teams with players on the rise and there’s some veteran teams at the top. You have to bring it every night, there’s no nights off for us and been trying to preach it to the girls we have to grind it out every night,” Cox said.

Montgomery County returns to action Wednesday when they play at Lewis County. The Lady Indians have a couple big weeks ahead after being halted for a while due to COVID protocols and the winter weather. Saturday was just their third game in 29 days.

“The snow was essentially our third quarantine. I think we’ve had five days of practice in the last 30, but it’s not unique to us and we’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. Really shows a lot of resilience from these girls to still come out and compete every night,” High said.

After Parker’s double-double, Barrier added 15 points, Reaghan Oney and Emily Williams each adding 10.

LADY INDIANS 63, LADY ROYALS 37

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 16-15-5-27 — 63

MASON COUNTY — 8-13-9-7 — 37

Montgomery (63) — Parker 17, Barrier 15, Oney 10, Williams 10, Routt 5, Harris 3, Owens 3

Mason (37) — R. Payne 9, M. Henry 7, Littleton 6, Harrison 5, Thomas 4, Gibbs 3, T. Henry 2, S. Payne 1

3-Pointers Made: Montgomery 7, Mason 5

Free Throws: Montgomery 14/21, Mason 10/17

Rebounds: Montgomery 47 (Parker 16), Mason 20 (Payne 5)

Turnovers: Montgomery 15, Mason 11

Fouls: Montgomery 14, Mason 17

Records: Montgomery County 8-3, Mason County 9-5