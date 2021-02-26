ROUNDUP: Becker clears 2k, Eastern Brown wins another sectional

Robertson County 68, Pendleton County 55 (BOYS)

Robertson County made the 38th District race a bit more cloudy on Friday night with a 68-55 win in Falmouth.

The Black Devils led throughout, taking a 28-26 lead into halftime. Up 42-38 with two minutes to play in the third, the Black Devils used a 17-5 run to take a 16-point lead in the fourth and pull away with the victory from there.

Needing nine points, Black Devils junior Justin Becker cleared the 2,000 point marker in the contest with a 20 point effort, giving him 2,011 points for his career, unofficially. Sebastian Dixon led the Black Devils on the night with 22 points as they improved to 10-4 on the season.

The win gets them to 1-1 in 38th District play with Nicholas County coming up on Monday. If they win that one, it will be a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed in the district between them, Harrison County and Pendleton County. Harrison and Pendleton are both 2-1.

Eastern Brown 74, Alexander 45 (BOYS)

Eastern Brown claimed another sectional title with a rout of Alexander on Friday night in Sardinia.

Leading 17-12 after one, the Warriors started to pull away in the second by outscoring Alexander 20-6 for a 37-18 halftime edge. They put up 24 in the third before cruising to victory in the fourth.

Luke Garrett led Eastern with 24 points, knocking down six 3-pointers. Ryan Boone chipped in 16 points, Colton Vaughn with 13 to lead the 22-1 Warriors.

Eastern knocked down 11 3-pointers and will face Piketon next in a district semifinal matchup on March 2 at Eastern.

Villa Madonna 71, St. Patrick 33 (BOYS)

The Saints dropped their ninth straight game with a loss to Villa Madonna Friday night at The Shamrock.

Allan Briseno led the team in scoring with 11 points, Chase Walton adding 10 as they dropped to 1-17 on the season.

Villa Madonna improved to 6-13.

Paris 78, Bracken County 69 (BOYS)

Bracken County was unable to pull out a win on Senior Night with a 78-69 loss to Paris.

The Polar Bears started all four seniors and dug themselves a 23-11 first quarter deficit. They remained down double-digits through three quarters of play before eventually cutting the deficit to one at 68-67 with two minutes to play.

They couldn’t get over the hump however, Paris ending the game on a 10-2 run for just their second victory of the season, paced by Ricqiece Washington’s 31-point effort.

The Polar Bears were led by Blake Reed with 26 points, Nathan Jefferson adding 12.

Bracken County plays at Robertson County Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped them to 6-16.

Augusta 48, Robertson County 46 (GIRLS)

Reagan Tackett’s 20 points to go with five rebounds and five assists helped Augusta to a narrow two-point victory over Robertson County Friday night.

Emma Young added 10 points to go with five rebounds and six steals, the two teams for the third time this season, Augusta winning two of the three, in the two wins both by two points.