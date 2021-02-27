Prep Schedule

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covington Latin at St. Patrick, 2 p.m.

Russell at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Mason County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Fleming County, 3:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Robertson County, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Bath County, 3 p.m.

Campbell County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Manchester (OH), 1:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Southwest Sectional Final at Taylor

Ripley vs Fayetteville-Perry, 5 p.m.

OHSAA Division III Southwest Sectional Final at Western Brown

Georgetown vs Summit Country Day, 2:30 p.m.

OHSAA Division IV Southeast Sectional Final

South Gallia at Peebles, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Patrick (KY) at Manchester, 1:30 p.m.

OHSAA Division IV Southeast District Final at Southeastern

Trimble vs Peebles, 1 p.m.

OHSAA Division III Southeast District Final at Hillsboro

Eastern Brown vs North Adams, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Western Hills at Augusta, 3 p.m.

