Prep Schedule

Can’t believe it, but only two weeks remain in the regular season before the postseason fun begins.

You know what Monday is?

March.

You know what that means?

MADNESS.

Here’s another edition of 10 things in the 10th.

— Scott’s Sofia Allen was awarded the seventh annual Donna LJ Murphy award this week. The award honors a standout female senior basketball player who exemplifies the meaning of being a great student athlete. Allen has played varsity for six years and holds a 3.9 GPA. She’s headed to the University of Tampa to continue her academic and basketball career next year. She’ll be presented the award virtually on April 18 during the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball awards ceremony.

— Three new members joined the 1,000 point club this past week with Scott’s Grant Profitt, Campbell County’s Kylie Koeninger and Bishop Brossart’s Carson Schirmer all accomplishing the feat. How about the 2,000 point club as Robertson County junior Justin Becker hit the mark on Friday night against Pendleton County. At Becker’s rate, 3,000 isn’t out of reach. Hopefully he can get a full senior season in with teams limited for games this year.

— Bishop Brossart’s Stephen Verst will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. Verst was putting up an All-Region season with 19.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His efficiency also spoke volumes, hitting 50 percent of his shots from the field, 48 percent from 3-point land and a 83 percent free throw shooter. Brossart’s been snakebit with injuries this year, coach Scott Code saying they’ve had seven broken bones and two dislocated kneecaps combined this season. “Never seen anything like this in my 29 years of coaching,” Code said.

— George Rogers Clark’s Jerone Morton returned to action on Friday after missing the last few weeks with injury. In two games back, Morton scored 39 points in two games, the Cardinals going 1-1 with a loss to Wolfe County followed by a win over Montgomery County. When Morton and the Cardinals were at full strength before his injury, they were 8-0 and a top 10 team in the state. Without him, they went 3-2.

— The George Rogers Clark girls’ got their 900th win in program history with a 54-43 victory over Madison Central on Thursday, becoming just the third girls’ program in KHSAA history to hit the mark. Only Marshall County (1,143 wins) and Sacred Heart (957 wins) have more.

— Mason County boys clear century mark, Calvary Christian too…want points? The Royals and Cougars were able to provide that this week as both hit at or over 100 points. The Cougars did so on Thursday with a 100-28 victory over Hillsboro Christian (Ohio) and the Royals hitting over the mark with 102 points on Friday with a 102-53 victory over Fleming County. Both teams are playing well, the Cougars having won eight of nine and own the most wins in the region with 15. Mason County is a team no one wants to see right now, winners of nine in a row and outscoring teams by an average of 16.1 points per game during that span. Go ahead and pencil Brian Kirk in for Coach of the Year. Orlando Donaldson shouldn’t be too far behind.

— Augusta’s Kason Hinson the latest to record a triple-double with a 18 point, 14 rebound and 10 assist performance at Bath County in a 81-52 Panthers win Thursday night. Hinson is having an All-Region season, averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, hitting 51 percent of his shots from the field and knocking down 77 percent from the free throw line.

— Some district seeding races became a lot clearer on Friday night. Here’s what we know:

37th District boys: Scott clinched the No. 1 seed with a 69-51 victory over Bishop Brossart Friday night. The Eagles will await the loser of the Brossart-Calvary matchup, who face one another on March 9. Campbell County is locked into the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of that game district tournament week.

37th District girls: Scott locked up the No. 1 seed and have a bye and a berth into the region tournament. They’ll await the Bishop Brossart-Campbell County winner in the championship. Brossart knocked off Campbell 40-21 on Friday, earning the No. 2 seed.

38th District boys: Hang on here…with Robertson County’s win over Pendleton County Friday, we could be looking at a three-way tie if the Black Devils can defeat Nicholas County Monday night. If they do so, Robertson, Pendleton County and Harrison County would all then be 2-1 in district play. The No. 1 seed out of that would face the No. 4 seed Nicholas County, the other two dueling it out in the 2-3 matchup.

38th District girls: Harrison County has the No. 1 seed wrapped up, Nicholas County locked in at No. 2. All that’s left to determine is who will be the No. 3 and No. 4. That will be determined on Wednesday when Robertson County plays at Pendleton County.

39th District boys: The draw held on Wednesday revealed that Mason County will play Augusta and Bracken County will play St. Patrick. The 39th is the only district in the region that draws and only one of three left in the state that still do.

39th District girls: One draw is held for both tournaments, so see above.

40th District boys: George Rogers Clark is locked in at the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Paris. Montgomery County has the No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 Bourbon County.

40th District girls: Paris had a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed on Friday against Montgomery County, but dropped that contest and George Rogers Clark is now the No. 1 seed. They’ll take on the No. 4 seed Bourbon County while Paris, the No. 2 seed will face the No. 3 seed Montgomery County in the first round.

Boys Top 10:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Mason County

3. Montgomery County

4. Scott

5. Campbell County

6. Robertson County

7. Bishop Brossart

8. Harrison County

9. Calvary Christian

10. Augusta

Next up: Pendleton County

— Girls Top 10:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Scott

3. Bishop Brossart

4. Montgomery County

5. Mason County

6. Paris

7. Campbell County

8. Bourbon County

9. Harrison County

10. Nicholas County

Next up: Pendleton County