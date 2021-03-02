Local Results

February 27, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, February 27
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
CBS — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
CBS — Washington at Arizona
CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech
ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
ESPNU — VCU at Davidson
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at UConn
3 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
CBS — Florida at Kentucky
CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — Temple at UCF
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason
5 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
6 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St.
ESPN — Louisville at Duke
ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
8 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Utah
ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
ESPNU — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
3 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Buffalo at LSU
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at San Antonio
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn
NBAGL BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
RODEO
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Ireland at Italy (taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Wales at England (taped)
SKIING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton Hove & Albion at West Bromwich Albion
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
12 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Doubles Final
3 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, Dallas
Sunday, February 28
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Jupiter, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Villanova at Butler
1 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Cincinnati
2 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
CBS — Iowa at Ohio St.
ESPNU — South Florida at Houston
7 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at Utah St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Georgia at Florida
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Texas A&M
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
3 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Northwestern
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD, Raleigh, N.C.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Final Round, Corvallis, Ore.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Final Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Clippers at Milwaukee
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers
NBAGL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Austin Spurs vs. Santa Cruz Warriors, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBATV — Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Lakeland Magic, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Boston at NY Rangers
3 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Nashville
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
RUGBY
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped)
SKIING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
2 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil Final: Palmeiras at Grêmio, Leg 1 of 2, Porto Alegre, Brazil
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli, Dallas
9 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon, Dallas