10th Region Media Basketball Polls

March 2, 2021 edennison Sports 0

BOYS

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. George Rogers Clark (16) — 301

2. Mason County (3) — 287

3. Montgomery County — 263

4. Scott — 239

5. Campbell County — 233

6. Robertson County — 205

7. Bishop Brossart — 180

8. Harrison County — 171

9. Calvary Christian — 142

10. Augusta — 131

11. Pendleton County — 114

12. Bourbon County — 102

13. Nicholas County — 64

14. Paris — 63

15. Bracken County — 61

16. St. Patrick — 19

GIRLS

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. George Rogers Clark (16) — 240

2. Bishop Brossart — 216

3. Scott — 214

4. Montgomery County — 191

5. Paris — 172

6. Mason County — 165

7. Campbell County — 144

8. Bourbon County — 128

9. Harrison County — 112

10. Nicholas County — 95

11. Pendleton County — 76

12. St. Patrick — 50

13. Augusta — 49

14. Robertson County — 41

15. Bracken County — 27

* Compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs

