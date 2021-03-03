Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Beechwood at Bracken County, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Robertson County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Southeast District Semifinal

Peebles at Trimble, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division III Region Semifinal at Southeastern

Eastern Brown vs Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.

