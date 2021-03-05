Prep Schedule

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elliott County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m.

Fleming County at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beechwood at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

West Carter at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division III Southeast District Final at Piketon

Wheelersburg vs Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

