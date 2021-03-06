Double dipping, Mason County boys, girls win indoor state titles

The Mason County girls’ indoor track and field team took home first place in the Class AA state meet on Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center facility in Louisville Saturday. (Submitted)
Maybe it was a trip out of their own elements.
For the first time since 2013, the state indoor track and field meet was held outside of Maysville at the brand new Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Facility in Louisville.
The results were staggering for Mason County, taking home team titles for both the boys’ and girls’ programs.
The girls’ were expected to be right at or near the top with runner-up finishes the last several years to Rockcastle County. But the boys?
“I thought about it all the way on the drive home. It’s probably one of the two most surprising things that happened to me in my 20 years plus of coaching,” Royals coach Mark Kachler said. “I had a team meeting with them two weeks ago and we approached the last home meet as the state meet. I told them we can’t cover enough events to make a run at the state title and needed to be as good as we could possibly be in those events, boy was I wrong. They exceeded those expectations.”
The Royals scored 60 points on the day, beating out a field of 15 teams by eight points to runner-up Calloway County with 52 points. The Royals had won back-to-back state titles in 2014 and ‘15, returning to the top of the podium on Saturday.
Alix Flinders won a state title in the 400 meters (52.58), the boys’ 4×400 relay team (3:41) winning first place honors as well.
Plenty of runner-up finishes happened in the day also.
“School records were broken everywhere. The faster surface certainly helped,” Kachler said.
Asher Braughton finished behind Flinders in the 400 (54.28), Chad Clark-Roberts placed second in the high jump (5-02) and AJ Barrett was a runner-up in the pole vault (11-00).
Also scoring for the Royals were Flinders in the 60-meter dash (8th, 7.64), Carson Adams in the 800 (4th, 2:10), Jonathan Jones in the long jump (6th, 17-04.5), Cameron Rosel in the pole vault (4th, 8-06), Jayven Hesler in the shot put (6th, 34-06.25) and Austin Moreland in the triple jump (4th, 34-02.25).
The girls’ team was finally able to topple Rockcastle County with 87 points, Rockcastle with 76. The Lady Royals had finished runner-up to Rockcastle six years in a row.
“It’s the first girls’ team title in any sport for Mason County. A big relief for the girls and we got contributions everywhere. We had plenty of girls step up and did things they haven’t before and got points for us,” Kachler said.
The Lady Royals littered the heat sheets with runner-up performances, five of them in total.
Rachel Payne finished second in both the 60-meter hurdles (10.54) and high jump (4-08), Karis Applegate placed second in the 60-meter dash (8.09) and 200-meter dash (27.0) and Layla Henderson second in the 3,000 (11:10).
Placing in the top three were Rachel Payne in the 400 (1:02), Layla Henderson in the 1,500 (5:12) and the girls’ 4×400 (4:24) and 4×800 (10:58) relay teams.
Also scoring for the Lady Royals were Kenzi Gulley in the 60-meter dash (4th, 8.49) and high jump (6th, 14-04), Kendra Shoemaker in the 60-meter hurdles (8th, 11.83), Morgan Carpenter in the 400 (8th, 1:04) and pole vault (5th, 7-0), Paige Decker in the 1,500 (4th, 5:19) and the 3,000 (5th, 11:18), Alexis Decker in the high jump (6th, 4-02), Sarah Payne in the pole vault (6th, 6-06) and Victoria Lavender in the shot put (7th, 22-06.75).
“Track is known as an individual sport with a team element. For both teams, it was all team. Had boys’ and girls’ get points today that we didn’t even think would get there. It’s about points here and there and all about the little points you get everywhere and that pushed both teams over the top,” Kachler said.
Both teams will now focus on the outdoor season that begins with practice right away and their first meet to come March 24 at Bourbon County.
“Blessed with a great coaching staff that’s phenomenal and committed. When you’re laying down PRs and breaking school records we knew we left it all out there today and the results showed,” Kachler said.
TEAM SCORING
BOYS
1. Mason County — 60
2. Calloway County — 52
3. Butler County — 49.5
4. Thomas Nelson— 43
5. Warren Central — 36
6. Boyd County — 35
7. Western Hills — 33
8. Christian Academy (Louisville) — 32
9. Bourbon County — 31.5
10. Ashland Blazer — 27
t-11. Shelby County — 22
t-11. Highlands — 22
13. Bardstown — 21
14. Rowan County — 14
15. Nelson County — 13
GIRLS
1. Mason County — 87
2. Rockcastle County — 76
3.Christian Academy (Louisville) — 67
4. North Oldham — 57
5. Western Hills — 47
6. Bourbon County — 44
7. Warren Central — 30.5
8. Shelby County — 27
9. Ashland Blazer — 19.5
10. Thomas Nelson — 15
11. Nelson County — 10
12. Bardstown — 6
13. Rowan County — 5
14. Boyd County — 4