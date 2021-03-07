Peebles drops region final to Waterford

Peebles’ Payton Johnson puts up a shot in the lane on Saturday in the Lady Indians Division IV Regional final contest against Waterford. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Peebles’ Lilly Gray corrals a loose ball. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Peebles coach Billie Jo Justice and daughter Jacey Justice hug as Justice exits the game in the fourth quarter. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

CHILLICOTHE — Peebles picked a bad night to have a bad night.

The Lady Indians never could find much rhythm Saturday night in their regional final matchup with Waterford.

Starting off strong with a 7-0 lead and forcing a handful of turnovers, Peebles struggled to do much from there in a 63-47 loss to the Wildcats at Southeastern High School.

The loss puts an end to quite a four-year run for the Lady Indians program with three of the last four seasons coming with district titles and two of the three ending one game shy of the Final Four in the Elite 8.

“I told the girls after there’s 800 teams in Ohio and you’re in the top eight and you don’t have anything to be disappointed in. Not many people can say they’ve been to the Elite 8 this many times. Hopefully that will feed into the younger kids and encourage them to work a little harder to get to this level. I’m not disappointed in the fact for our season, 19-2 and in the Elite 8 and we’ll take it considering with COVID and everything,” Lady Indians coach Billie Jo Justice said.

When Jacey Justice fouled out at the 1:53 mark, it also put an end to the most accomplished career in school history for the senior. On top of being named the OPSWA Southeast Division IV Co-Player of the Year earlier in the day, Justice broke the individual school scoring mark in the first half with a free throw, clearing her brother Beau’s mark of 2,370 points.

“Beau came tonight and he’ll say it’s his fault we lost. He’s wanted her to break it, she’s been going after it and she deserved it. It’s bittersweet because she’s going to be more upset over this loss. That’s all she’ll think about, she won’t be worried about this record, she’ll be more upset over this loss than any record and that’s how she’s always been,” Justice said.

Justice would end with 25 on the night and 2,381 career points a big hug from her coach and mother when she exited the contest with a standing ovation from the Peebles contingent.

“Jacey has only ever been worried about winning and I think that shows why we’ve been able to have success and get to the level that we are. She breeds that with her teammates and they pick up on that and that effort in practice everyday, that hustle in practice everyday and they feed off of that and that’s why we’ve gotten here,” Justice added.

It just wasn’t the Lady Indians night. Double-digit turnovers and Waterford controlling the rebounding battle kept them in it early on after their sluggish start.

Peebles took a 11-10 lead into the second and continued to lead throughout the majority of the first half, but as the turnovers racked up and the Wildcats grabbed rebound after rebound, they battled to tie things up by halftime at 24.

“If we don’t score a bit in transition, we don’t get a lot of looks sometimes. We need that 20 points off transition defense and we didn’t get it tonight,” Justice said. “Didn’t rebound well tonight, didn’t move to the ball. It seemed like they were everywhere tonight and we were a step behind.”

Possibly Peebles worst quarter of their season came in the third. Outscored 19-6 and over a four-minute scoring drought put them in a 43-30 hole by the fourth.

“We went into a little bit of a shock and we just kind of stood and waited versus being active,” Justice said. “Missed some shots, couldn’t get anything to fall, even the little layups or short jump shots.”

A Payton Johnson three-point play gave Peebles life in the fourth with a 9-4 run to trim their deficit to 55-47 with a little over three minutes to play.

But as fouls started to rack up with Peebles desperation defense to force turnovers that included three players fouling out, Waterford continued to knock down free throws, hitting 14-of-17 attempts in the fourth and 21-of-27 for the game.

Maybe it was the energy exerted to come back from a double-digit deficit in the region semifinal to Sugar Grove Berne Union or the added pressure of wanting to get over the hump and get to the Final Four, but Peebles just didn’t have it in the cards to punch their ticket to Dayton Saturday night.

“It all came down to our defense. Our defense just wasn’t there. I don’t think our feet were moving and couldn’t score off our transition from it,” Justice said. “It comes down to matchups so many times, player for player on the court I think quickness killed us.”

Justice won’t be the only one who’ll be missed from the program’s memorable four-year run, seniors Lilly Gray and Gabby Cobb also graduating.

WILDCATS 63, INDIANS 47

PEEBLES — 11-13-6-17 — 47

WATERFORD — 10-14-19-20 — 63

Peebles (47) — Justice 25, Johnson 8, Workman 4, Gray 4, Moore 4, Cobb 2

Waterford (63) — Taylor 21, Schweikert 19, Suprano 15, Carney 4, Franchino 2, A. Jones 2

3-Pointers Made: Peebles 1, Waterford 6

Free Throws: Peebles 12/17, Waterford 21/27,

Fouls: Peebles 20, Waterford 22

Records: Peebles 19-2, Waterford 20-6