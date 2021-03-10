SEC Conference Tournament Glance

At Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn.

First Round

Wednesday, March 10

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Second Round

Thursday, March 11

Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, Noon

Texas A&M-Vanderbilt winner vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Missouri, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 12

Mississippi St.-Kentucky winner vs. Alabama, Noon

Texas A&M-Vanderbilt_Florida winner vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia-Missouri winner vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

South Carolina-Mississippi winner vs. LSU, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, March 13

Mississippi St.-Kentucky_Alabama winner vs. Texas A&M-Vanderbilt_Florida_Tennessee winner, 1 p.m.

Georgia-Missouri_Arkansas winner vs. South Carolina-Mississippi_LSU winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

