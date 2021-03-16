Lady Royals pressure too much for Lady Panthers

Macey Littleton looks to make a pass to a teammate. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Milyn Henry and Taliyah Clayborn share a moment while walking up the court. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Hannah Adkins tries to drive the lane while Augusta’s Megan Jones takes a charge. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Coming into Monday night’s 39th District Tournament semifinal between Mason County and Augusta, the Lady Royals pressure defense was going to dictate things.
To the tune of 22 turnovers and 23 points off of them, the Lady Royals ended up running away from the Lady Panthers, 67-34 to advance to Thursday night’s championship against the Bracken County-St. Patrick winner.
“That’s when we’re at our best is when we can turn people over and get out in transition. I thought for the most part we’ve been stressing execution in the halfcourt and I thought we did a pretty good job of that,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said.
For a young Augusta team, playing at The Fieldhouse was something rather new for the majority of the team, pretty much all underclassmen outside of a couple. The bright lights on the big stage had them seeing double early on, putting themselves in a 14-0 hole through the first five minutes plus of the contest.
They’d settle in from there and play about a five-minute stretch in which they trimmed the deficit down to 11 after one of Reagan Tackett’s four 3-pointers in the game to make it 25-14.
“Made a little run there in the second quarter, they called a timeout and you could tell the girls were confident they could play with them. Sort of ran out of gas there in the second half and that was our biggest issue,” Lady Panthers coach William McKay said.
But the comeback attempt was short lived from that moment. The Lady Royals would end the half on a 12-3 run to take a 37-17 lead into the half.
Rachel Payne, one of just two seniors on the Lady Royals team, took matters into her own hands in the third quarter, putting up 12 points on her way to a game-high 26 and helping Mason County achieve a running clock after a Milyn Henry jumper to make it 58-23 with 1:10 left in the third.
“We talked about what the deficit was for them, we wanted to try and extend it in the third because if you let teams hang around, crazy things happen this time of the year. Really proud of the girls with how they kept the foot on the gas and extended the lead,” Cox said.
Henry, the other lone senior put up 14 points in the game, missing just one shot from the field, 7-of-8 on her attempts. Payne led the team in rebounds with seven, assists with three and steals with three. The two seniors not ready to let their careers end for at least another week.
“Those two girls have been doing that for us for years and for them to get off on the right foot in the postseason is a good sign,” Cox said.
The Lady Royals continued their dominance in the district tournament, 10 straight wins by at least 19 points in 39th District tournament play. They’ll look to make it 11 on Thursday.
“We want to win a district to set ourselves up for a winning seed in the regional tournament draw. There’s not as much pressure on us in the championship game regardless of who we play, but we want to go out and execute and have fun,” Cox said.
After Payne’s 26 and Henry’s 14, Avery Sims chipped in 11, Hannah Adkins with eight as they improved to 13-9.
Augusta, under new direction from William McKay this season, made progress throughout and return all but one player for next season.
“Our average age of our girls is 14 years old. Going up against 16, 17, 18 years old, that’s tough. They’ve got some growing to do and I think they’re ready to get back in the gym as soon as possible which is fun,” McKay said. “They’ve progressed tremendously and grown so much from the first game.”
They were led by Reagan Tackett’s 13 points, her younger sister Laci added six as they finished the season at 7-13.
LADY ROYALS 67, LADY PANTHERS 34
AUGUSTA — 9-8-9-8 — 34
MASON COUNTY — 21-16-23-7 — 67
Augusta (34) — R. Tackett 13, L. Tackett 6, Hinson 4, Young 3, Brooks 2, Jett 2, Jones 2, Fields 2
Mason (67) — Payne 26, Henry 14, Sims 11, Adkins 8, Burns 4, Harrison 4
Field Goals: Augusta 12/38, Mason 28/52
3-Pointers: Augusta 4/13, Mason 0/10
Free Throws: Augusta 6/10, Mason 11/14
Rebounds: Augusta 25, Mason 30 (Payne 7)
Assists: Augusta 4, Mason 11 (Payne 3)
Turnovers: Augusta 22, Mason 8
Fouls: Augusta 14, Mason 14
Records: Augusta 7-13, Mason County 13-9