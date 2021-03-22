Indians efficient in win over Black Devils

Outsized by nearly a combined two-feet just in the starting lineup alone, Bracken County knew it needed to figure out a way to offset the length of Campbell County in Monday’s 10th Region quarterfinals.

The Polar Bears used their quickness from their guards, got a lights out performance from freshman Blake Reed and just missed on an upset attempt that would have stunned the entire region.

In the end, it was the Camels size that helped them prevail, 71-64 in double overtime Monday evening at The Fieldhouse.

It came with a lot of scares, including Cayden Reed’s floater at the buzzer in the first overtime that drew iron and nearly went down.

“Gollee man, just needed one shot or one rebound. That’s what beat us. What initially beat us was offensive rebounds on free throws, they got four or five throughout the game and guarantee they capitalized on them all. That’s what beat us,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “We fought. We fought hard.”

Bracken County’s strategy of grinding out possessions, shortening the game as much as possible and packing in a zone had the Camels out of rhythm, already surprised on their way to Maysville being without the services of sophomore post Eric Davie, the team’s leading rebounder.

“Campbell County is big, long and has some good pieces and good players. I just wanted to try and put the ball in our guards hands and make them come out and guard us and we could then hit those gaps,” Reed said.

But a team that relies a lot on its big four of Davie, Aydan Hamilton, Garrett Beiting and Dane Hegyi, the Camels got big contributions elsewhere as well on the night, most notably from Jake Gross with nine second half points when the Camels were in foul trouble.

“Some of the kids that came off the bench that haven’t played much for us this year came up big with some nice plays tonight,” Camels coach Aric Russell said.

Hamilton was the big factor in the deciding double overtime, his putback 3-point play with under a minute to play gave the Camels a 67-64 lead. He’d knock down four more free throws in the closing seconds to seal it, hitting 16-of-17 attempts on the night.

“We kept trying to get it to Aydan tonight, but he was in foul trouble and we just couldn’t get the flow to do it,” Russell said. “They doubled on Dane a lot, towards the end when Aydan was in there for a little while he was able to start getting loose.”

It was a physical and tightly called game, featuring 50 fouls and 64 free throw attempts. Five different players fouled out, three from Bracken, two from Campbell.

The snails pace the Polar Bears used on offense kept them in it throughout, trailing just 11-10 after one and 27-23 at the break. They’d come out of the half and shut the Camels down to five points in the third, taking a 35-32 lead into the fourth and starting to catch people’s attention.

JuShod Commodore’s layup gave the Polar Bears their largest lead of the night to start the fourth at 37-32, but the Camels responded with a 9-1 run to give them a 41-38 edge.

Cayden Reed then tied things up with a three, older brother Blake following with one to knot things up at 46 with a little over a minute to play.

After Hamilton hit a pair of free throws, Commodore hit 1-of-2 on the other end with 54 seconds to play. Jake Gross added two free throws to give the Camels a 50-47 lead, but Blake Reed drained a stepback 3-pointer in the closing seconds to tie.

The Camels had two shots in the waning moments to win it, but both 3-point attempts missed, sending it to the first overtime knotted at 50.

The Camels looked to have pulled away in the first overtime with a 61-55 lead, but the Polar Bears fight got them back in it with a couple of forced turnovers, Garrett Reynolds layup off the Camels second straight turnover tying things up at 61 with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Both teams then turned it over, the Camels getting one last shot on a side out with 2.7 seconds remaining. But yet another miscue gave it back to the Polar Bears, Cayden Reed’s floater from just inside the 3-point line hitting the front of the rim and bouncing off, that close.

“We’re so close. Just need to win one of these. Just need to win one,” Reed said.

After Blake Reed started the second overtime off with a layup, the Camels closed on a 10-1 run, getting eight of those points from the charity stripe, Hamilton’s and-one the lone field goal of the second OT for the Camels.

Survive and advance.

“I got to give Coach Reed credit man. He had a great gameplan, he did what he needed to do with the personnel he had and he did a great job of preparing for us. We were a little out of sorts tonight with some stuff that happened after school today, kids hung in there and we were able to survive. Just happy we won, able to win and get to play again,” Russell said.

“Missed some big free throws down the stretch, let them hang around. You let a team like that hang around and you got kids like that can pull up from deep and hit big shots then you’re going to put yourself in that position and that’s what we did. We’re very fortunate to win this game.”

Russell anticipates Davie to be back for Friday’s semifinal against Montgomery County, the winner in the nightcap over Robertson County.

Hamilton finished with 22 for the Camels, Beiting with 21. Hegyi added 11 points with eight rebounds, Campbell County headed to their fifth straight region semi, improving their record to 17-8.

For the Polar Bears, it was a night where a group with just one senior in the rotation grew up. Of the nine players that played in the game, seven are sophomores are younger. They’re coming.

“I wanted to make sure we’re not leaving people thinking that we can’t compete. After losing the way we did against Mason County last week, we had a situation where we could step up to the plate, fight off pitches and stay in there and be a hitter and we were. We made plays down the stretch and can’t talk more highly of our fight tonight,” Reed said.

Blake Reed ended with 39 points, named to the All-Tournament team after hitting 12-of-25 shots, pulling down five rebounds to go with three assists and three steals, playing all 40 minutes.

“I think Blake is one of the top players in the region. Every coach thinks they have a top player in the region. I just think the work that he puts in, still took some dangerous shots tonight and they also go in sometimes in and they win. His progression is going to be fun to watch. He had a heck of a game and kept us in it,” Reed said.

Cayden Reed added nine points, Commodore with eight points and five rebounds, the lone senior in the rotation Nathan Jefferson with six points.

“Love Nate. Had a talk with him down in the locker room and told him he became a basketball player this year. Not just a guy who wants to stand and shoot, understood so much more this year and so proud of him and his efforts. Excited to watch him play baseball now and enjoy him because he’s a great kid. It’s not about the game, it’s about not being able to coach these guys again. It’s an emotional feeling,” Reed said.

Bracken County ends it season at 8-20.

CAMELS 71, POLAR BEARS 64 (2 OT)

BRACKEN COUNTY – 10-13-12-15-11-3 — 64

CAMPBELL COUNTY – 11-16-5-18-11-10 — 71

Bracken (64) – B. Reed 39, C. Reed 9, Commodore 8, N. Jefferson 6, Reynolds 2

Campbell (71) – Hamilton 22, Beiting 21, Hegyi 11, Gross 9, Jackson 5, Jones 2, Sorgenfrei 1

Field Goals: Bracken 21/47, Campbell 19/44

3-Pointers: Bracken 6/17, Campbell 5/20

Free Throws: Bracken 16/24, Campbell 28/40

Rebounds: Bracken 29 (B. Reed 5), Campbell 34 (Hegyi 8)

Assists: Bracken 7 (B. and C. Reed 3), Campbell 5 (Beiting 3)

Turnovers: Bracken 14, Campbell 12

Fouls: Bracken 28, Campbell 22

Records: Bracken County 8-20, Campbell County 17-8