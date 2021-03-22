Indians efficient in win over Black Devils

Montgomery County’s Rickey Lovette backs down in the post. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Robertson County’s Sebastian Dixon dribbles on the wing. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Montgomery County’s Hagan Harrison makes a pass over Robertson County’s Brandon Dice. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
The two most efficient offenses in the 10th Region found themselves in a quarterfinal matchup Monday night at The Fieldhouse.
And they didn’t disappoint.
Montgomery County ended up being the more efficient team however, coming away with a 84-73 victory over Robertson County.
The Indians shot 63 percent from the field, committed just seven turnovers and got a combined 56 points from Hagan Harrison and Rickey Lovette, Harrison with 32, Lovette 24.
“Shot selection was really good. With the starting and stopping all year, that wasn’t always the case. But these last three weeks of practice we made a lot of strides. Practices have been so much better. We’re starting to click and get more comfortable,” Indians coach Steve Wright said.
The Black Devils stayed in it throughout and were pretty efficient themselves in shooting 48 percent with just six turnovers, but just couldn’t come up with enough stops down the stretch and missed some key shots late in the fourth in trying to keep pace.
“Thought we scored at will at times, but they’re tough. Tried different things and it didn’t work and that’s part of basketball,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “Happy with our performance, happy with the career these guys have had. Nothing to hang our heads about, we wanted to win and expected to win so it’s tough.”
It puts an end to an era of Robertson County hoops from a senior class that has done what no prior team has with back-to-back 38th District titles and two 10th Region All “A” championships, firsts for the program.
The game lived up to the expectations of a fast pace game with a lot of offensive firepower.
Early on it was Harrison torching the nets for 13 first quarter points and helping the Indians to a 19-16 end of first quarter lead.
He’d have 22 by the half as the Indians closed with a 13-7 spurt in taking a 38-33 advantage headed into halftime.
“Hagan does that a lot. It’s easy to question him as a fan with certain shots, but every time we go back and look at the stat sheet, we look at it and just say, ‘Wow’. We’re not going to get him to play perfect, but we’ve tried to get him very much aware of time and score in situations and he’s doing a much better job with it,” Wright said.
They’d stretch their lead to as big as 11 at 50-39, but the Black Devils responded with a 13-4 run to get within two. Then the two traded baskets for a couple of possessions, Robertson having no answer for Lovette in scoring 12 straight points for the Indians to push their lead back out to six and taking a 64-58 lead into the fourth.
Justin Becker tried to will the Black Devils back in it, the two continuing to trade baskets, Sebastian Dixon’s 3-pointer keeping Robertson in it at 74-70 with 3:36 to play.
But the rims tightened up from there for the Black Devils, a Dixon three with under a minute to play their only points the rest of the way, just not enough firepower to stop a talented Montgomery County team looking to make a return trip to the region final.
“Thought we got a few defensive stops there at the end of the game and grabbed a few rebounds, but we missed a few shots and missed a few free throws. That’s the way the ball bounces and when you have an efficient team like Montgomery County you better score every chance you get,” Kelsch said.
Harrison’s 32 points came with 12-of-20 shooting from the field, Lovette knocked down 11-of-15 shots in his 24-point output, also snagging 11 rebounds and a bloody lip after one of his teeth were knocked through it.
“He’s just able to finish plays around the basket. His lip was ripped wide open, they put some stuff on it and he just played. Efficient around the rim, rebounded down the stretch really well, he took a pretty good lick tonight,” Wright said.
They’ll now move on to face Campbell County in the region semis, a team they knocked off last year 76-59, also in the semis.
“You can’t look at them any different way tonight because of the way Bracken played tonight. They played really good, made shots and were well prepared. It was a battle and that’s what the region tournament is going to be and I’m sure it will be Friday,” Wright said.
The Indians improved to 12-9 on the season.
Becker led the Black Devils with 24 points and 12 rebounds in being named to the All-Tournament team. While he’s the lone one of six returning from the Robertson rotation, he’ll surely miss the other five in Dixon, Brandon Dice, Tanner Horn, Joshua Pilosky and Eli Dotson.
“These guys. They mean so much to the community and you could see that here tonight with the crowd. They’ve supported us for four years now and appreciate them,” Kelsch said. “As freshman we were told we’d never win a district, we’d never win an All “A” because we were too small. It’s hard to put into words what they’ve meant here to me and to the community.”
That senior class went 80-31 in their four years of high school to go with the previously mentioned titles. They set the standard for Robertson County basketball and put the pedestal high for the future.
“This was a night for four years that I’ve dreaded. It’s hard to say goodbye to a group like this. It’s tough coming in the locker room heads down and in tears and realizing they no longer get to put on that uniform anymore. We’re extremely proud with what they’ve done, competed against bigger schools and battled every night when the lights came on and I’m extremely thankful for that,” Kelsch said.
They close their season at 14-6.
INDIANS 84, BLACK DEVILS 73
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – 19-19-26-20 — 84
ROBERTSON COUNTY – 16-17-25-15 — 73
Montgomery (84) – Harrison 32, Lovette 24, Dyer 10, Morgan 8, Woosley 8, Carroll 2
Robertson (73) – Becker 24, Dixon 19, Horn 11, Dice 8, Pilosky 7, Dotson 4
Field Goals: Montgomery 34/54, Robertson 28/58
3-Pointers: Montgomery 5/15, Robertson 4/14
Free Throws: Montgomery 11/17, Robertson 13/21
Rebounds: Montgomery 30 (Lovette 11), Robertson 30 (Becker 12)
Assists: Montgomery 8 (Three with 2), Robertson 8 (Dixon, Becker 3)
Turnovers: Montgomery 7, Robertson 6
Fouls: Montgomery 15, Robertson 15
Records: Montgomery County 12-8, Robertson County 14-6