Dillon did it, late triple propels MoCo to title game

WINCHESTER — Montgomery County had to wonder when, if ever, if it would happen Monday night.
With multiple opportunities squandered to take the lead in the late stages of the game against Scott in the 10th Region semifinals, it was Allie Dillon’s 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds remaining that finally did it, giving the Lady Indians a 54-53 victory over the Lady Eagles to advance to Tuesday’s championship against Bishop Brossart.
“Survive and advance. Name of the game isn’t it?,” Lady Indians coach Dustin High said. “Something that we talk about is all good shots don’t go in. Every player that we have has the confidence to step up and hit a big one. Had some great looks before that, got more chances and every single one of them have the confidence to step up and hit one. Start to finish they believed that tonight.”
Not like shots were forced either, it was a combination of missed free throws and open looks until Dillon’s look from the wing looked good from the moment it left her hand.
After hitting a couple of 3-pointers early, Dillon struggled to find her stroke over the course of the game, but had the confidence to hit the game-winning dagger three Monday night.
“I had to have confidence this game because last game I didn’t shoot it well. It’s a different gym, bigger gym so you have to get used to the background and stuff. Went down and had all the confidence in the world to make this shot for my team and that’s just the mindset you have to have,” Dillon said.
Scott will look back on this one and wonder what if. Missing three straight free throws in the closing seconds got them to that point and still had one last opportunity. Sofia Allen drove the length of the court, lost the ball, but Macy Campbell picked up a loose ball and didn’t have enough room underneath the basket to get a clean look at a layup, missing the attempt and sending the Lady Indians to the region final.
Neither team seemed like they wanted to close it out, the Lady Indians hitting just 2-of-10 attempts from the free throw line in the fourth, Scott at 4-for-9 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Eagles controlled the game throughout, taking a 17-7 lead after one and building their first half lead to as big as 14 before going into the half with a 31-22 advantage. They dominated the glass in the first half, outrebounding the Lady Indians 25-14.
A lull hit the Lady Eagles out of the break, Madelyn Wilson’s 3-pointer their first points of the half nearly four minutes into the third quarter. They’d continue to stay ahead 41-36 headed into the fourth.
Reaghan Oney gave the Lady Indians their first lead since it was 5-3 with a free throw to make it 47-46 with 2:52 to play, Oney going 2-for-8 from the line in about a one minute stretch in the fourth.
Scott quickly responded with four straight and looked to have the game in hand when Ava Coleman hit two free throws to make it 53-49 with 38 seconds remaining.
A Savannah Parker putback made it 53-51 with 27 seconds to play.
After missing the front end of a one-and-one, the Lady Indians had a great look from a corner three to take the lead, but were unable to find the bottom of the net.
Two more missed free throws gave the Lady Indians one last chance. Hitting just two of her first 10 attempts from distance, Dillon fired from the wing, connected and sends the Lady Indians to their first region final since 2014. They know Tuesday’s task will be a tough one.
“The two things all season have really been to limit the live ball turnovers. Obviously we don’t want to turn it over 18 times like we did tonight, but we have to limit our live ball turnovers. Brossart is a great man-to-man, physical defensive team and our girls will have to adjust to that. They’ll guard us man-to-man and it will be relentless,” High said. “We’ll have to deal with that tomorrow night and play it possession by possession. Hopefully we can keep it like tonight, keep it within striking distance and see if we have one more run in us.”
Dillon led the Lady Indians with 21, Parker adding 15 with 12 rebounds.
Scott’s season comes to a close at 16-9, led by Allen with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Wilson added 12, Macy Campbell 11 and Malayia Lewis with 10, just missing out on their second region final in the last four years.
LADY INDIANS 54, LADY EAGLES 53
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 7-15-14-18 — 54
SCOTT — 17-14-10-12 — 53
Montgomery (54) — Dillon 21, Parker 15, Oney 7, Harris 6, Williams 3, Routt 2
Scott (53) — Allen 15, Wilson 12, Campbell 11, Lewis 10, Coleman 5,
Field Goals: Montgomery 20/59, Scott 18/55
3-Pointers: Montgomery 5/22, Scott 4/12
Free Throws: Montgomery 9/20, Scott 13/22
Rebounds: Montgomery 36 (Parker 13), Scott 50 (Allen 12)
Assists: Montgomery 12, Scott 2
Turnovers: Montgomery 18, Scott 21
Fouls: Montgomery 19, Scott 14
Records: Montgomery County 15-5, Scott 16-9