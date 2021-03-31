Sports on TV

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, and guard Luka Doncic (77) defend against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez)

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, March 31

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Notre Dame Pro Day: From South Bend, Ind.

SECN — SEC Now: Florida and LSU Pro Days

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Central Michigan at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

SECN — Morehead St. at Kentucky

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Charity Match, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA U-21 Euro Soccer: Croatia vs. England, Group D, Koper, Slovenia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Poland at England, Group I

SURFING

5 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

