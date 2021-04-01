Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Milton (Ga.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: TBD vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: TBD vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Compass Prep (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FOX Sports Ohio — St. Louis at Cincinnati

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Colorado

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Charlotte at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Carolina at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Vegas

SURFING

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinals

