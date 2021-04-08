MINGUA BEEF JERKY GIRLS’ SWEET 16

SWEET 16 ROUNDUP: Bethlehem wins thriller, Pikeville drops close one to Marshall Co.

Evan Dennison [email protected]

BETHLEHEM 70, BULLITT EAST 65

A high-intensity game took place in Thursday afternoon’s session of the Mingua Beef Jerky KHSAA girls’ basketball Sweet 16 when Bethlehem ousted Bullitt East, 70-65.

Two teams that came in as one of the favorites to come out Saturday night with a state title didn’t disappoint. There were a total of six lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, the Banshees taking the lead at 55-54 with 4:53 to play and holding on from there thanks to some clutch free throw shooting, hitting 16 of their 17 attempts in the game.

Ella Thompson led three Bethlehem players in double figures with 25 points, Carlie Thurmond adding 18, Emma Filiatreau with 11.

They were able to fight off the monster game from Bullitt East’s (22-3) Gracie Merkle, the 6-foot-4 post player collecting 27 points to go with 18 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Bethlehem (26-4) moves on to face Marshall County in Friday’s quarterfinals.

MARSHALL COUNTY 56, PIKEVILLE 52

Marshall County was able to stave off a Pikeville rally and hang on for a 56-52 victory in Thursday’s first game of the day at the Sweet 16.

The Lady Marshals were able to force 18 Pikeville turnovers and get to the free throw line 34 times to hang on for the victory. It was quite the discrepancy at the charity stripe, the Lady Marshals holding a 34-8 advantage on free throws attempted, resulting in a 20-5 advantage in points.

Cayson Conner was the one who cashed in the most at the free throw line, hitting 12-of-15 attempts and 6-of-8 in the final frame. Conner finished with a game-high 22 points.

Marshall County led by as much as 11 in the first half and 10 in the third before Pikeville trimmed the deficit all the way down to four, but couldn’t get any closer than there, leaving former Fleming County coach Kristy Orem and the Lady Panthers short of a victory in their third straight trip to Rupp, albeit last season a canceled trip.

Trinity Rowe led Pikeville (26-7) with 18 points and seven assists, hitting 3-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Marshall County (23-2) faces Bethlehem in Friday’s quarterfinals.

HENDERSON COUNTY 55, APOLLO 31

Henderson County dominated the second half on their way to a 55-31 victory over Apollo on Thursday in the opening round.

Henderson held Apollo to 33 percent shooting and just 14 second half points, outscoring the E-Gals 29-14 in the final 16 minutes.

The Lady Colonels were led by Jarie Thomas with 17 points, Sadie Wurth adding 13 as they outrebounded Apollo 30-18 in the contest. Henderson County had 19 assists on 22 made baskets in the game, nearly hitting 50 percent of their shots from the field.

Henderson County (20-4) awaits the Dixie Heights-Russell winner in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Apollo (16-7) was led by Shelbie Beatty with 11 points, making their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1997.

RUSSELL VS DIXIE HEIGHTS, LATE

This game was not finished by deadline.

