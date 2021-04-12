Sports on TV

Throughout the 2020-21 season, the Shawnee State men’s golf program has been producing results that haven’t been seen in nearly a quarter-century.

With four first places and two second place showings coming into Friday’s Harry Weinbrecht Invitational at Elks Country Club in McDermott, Shawnee State wasted no time making it five firsts.

SSU golfing products BJ Knox and Austin Barta each shot three-under 69s while four additional golfers shot at least 75 or below as the Bears’ even-par 288 allowed Shawnee State to take a six-stroke victory over Rio Grande in the seven-team Harry Weinbrecht Invitational Friday evening.

Shawnee State’s fifth invitational victory of the season, which ties the Bears with the 1997-98 squad for the third most in program history in a single season and puts the Bears one back of the 1996-97 and 1998-99 groups for the most invitational wins in a single academic year, also marked a sweep of the home events that the Bears held at the Elks for the 2020-21 season. SSU had at least four players shoot a 75 or under in each of the four official rounds played at the famed, Donald Ross-designed golf course.

Barta, Knox blaze way

In leading Shawnee State to yet another tournament victory, Austin Barta and BJ Knox proved to be outstanding in all facets.

Barta, who wasn’t even on the main SSU squad due to the talented, upperclassmen-filled depth on the A unit, played the best golf in his two seasons with the Bears so far, posting birdies on five of his final eight holes of competition (the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th, and 17th) to finish with a five-under 31 on the back nine holes — which is the lowest nine-hole score in the history of the program. The Marietta native posted pars on 10 additional holes en route to finishing with his three-under for the 18-hole event.

As for Knox, the stellar season continues for the Maysville native, who, with his Harry Weinbrecht Co-Medalist honor, has now finished second or better in each of his last four events while winning three of the four. The Mason County graduate birdied the fifth, 14th, 15th and 18th holes to add in another fantastic day on the greens, where Knox posted 13 pars in all.

Hughes, McCarty, Zimmerman, England pack punch

Behind the lead duo, there were plenty of additional great efforts to go around.

Jordan Hughes, who himself finished just one stroke off of the lead, finished with a two-under 70 to tie for third. The junior from Flemingsburg posted birdies on the first, second, eighth, 10th, and 11th holes while posting pars on 11 additional greens en route to a strong outing.

Elijah McCarty, Steven Zimmerman and Patrick England also placed efforts that put the trio inside the top dozen, with McCarty’s 74 (tied for seventh), Zimmerman’s 75 (10th) and England’s 76 (tied for 11th) all being consistent marks.

Overall, McCarty posted pars on 11 greens himself, while also notching a eagle on the ninth hole. Zimmerman birdied the third and 14th holes with pars to go along with those -1s on 11 holes, as well, and England added pars on nine holes while notching birdies on the third, fourth and eighth holes of play.

Brett Bentley and Tyler Roberts allowed Shawnee State to place eight out of the Bears’ 10 players in the top-20 as the duo both shot 81 to tie for 18th place, while Peyton Fyffe and Trey Albert each carded 86s to tie for 31st place.

As a team, Shawnee State’s ‘A’ unit, in addition to besting Rio Grande by six strokes, beat the rest of the field by at least 24 or more strokes en route to victory while the Shawnee State ‘B’ squad finished in a respectable tie for fourth (317) in the seven-team field. Kentucky Christian (just individuals), West Virginia Tech, Ohio Christian (both an A and a B team) and Point Park, Pa. all were a part of the tournament.

Additional/UP NEXT

Shawnee State will gear up for Mid-South Conference competition over the next two weeks, beginning with the two day Mid-South Conference Preview at Bear Trace Golf Course in Crossville, Tenn. The outing will be a two day affair that runs from Sunday, April 11 through Monday, April 12.