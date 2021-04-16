Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 16

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

FS2 — UConn at Creighton

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session II, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: The World Team Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 2, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Round 1, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 2, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 3, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 257: Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis (Light Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BALLY — Cleveland at Cincinnati

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Utah

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Boston

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — Premiership: London at Northampton (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

SURFING

10 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

