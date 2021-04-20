MoCo takes slugfest over Fleming

Karis Applegate won four races at Saturday’s Mason County Royal Rumble, but only three of them counted.

The Mason County junior sprinter had to run the 200-meter dash twice because of a clock malfunction during the first two heats of the annual track and field meet at the Mason County Intermediate School facility.

Not only did she win both versions of the race, but the second time she thinks she even ran faster.

“I definitely think I did better the second race. I was a little upset, so it definitely helped me run harder. The first race I felt like I ran pretty well, but the second race I definitely pushed myself because I was upset and I wanted to get a good time,” she said. “And the wind was to my back, so that definitely helped.”

After several more heats of the 200m, plus multiple heats of the boys’ 200m, and then more than 16 minutes of the girls’ 3200-meter run, the competitors of the first two sections of the girls’ 200m race returned to the starting line. In total, the gap between Applegate’s races was probably around a half an hour.

“I had a full recovery time,” she said. “I was able to roll my legs to get my blood flowing in my muscles and that definitely helped me with my second race.”

Applegate won both 4x200m races decisively, but the she set a new school record in the second attempt, bettering one of the Mason County’s longest-standing marks on the books by three one-hundredths of a second. The mark was set 20 years ago by Lakeisha Black.

Mason County coach Mark Kachler called Applegate a special talent.

“I thought we had a stellar performance today from Karis Applegate, winning the 100m, winning the 200m, and anchoring the 4×100(-meter relay), and in the process I believe she set a couple of new school records in the two individual events,” he said.

Applegate covered the 200m distance the second time in 26.57, beating runner-up Madison Rabe of Ryle by 1.05 seconds.

Applegate started the day by winning the 100-meter dash in 12.77. Fleming County eighth-grader Kalynn Pease was second in 13.32. Lady Royal teammate Kenzi Gulley was third in 13.51.

Applegate’s time was seven-hundredths of a second faster than Tea King’s school-record mark of 12.84, which she set in 2018.

“I felt like I came out of the blocks pretty good,” Applegate said. “I could have had a better start and then I started covering more ground as the race progressed.”

In between her two individual races, Applegate ran the final leg of the victorious 4×100-meter relay. The quarter of Applegate, Gulley, Madison Hall and Neveah Wright finished in 52.47, nearly five seconds faster than runner-up Ryle (57.32).

“Our team did really well. We had great handoffs,” Applegate said of the race. “They passed the baton smoothly. We all just ran really well.”

Mason County’s performances involved more than just Applegate’s races. The Lady Royals won six events to capture the team title with a score of 181 points. It was the fourth consecutive year the hosts won the crown. The squad tied Beechwood in the last edition of the meet in 2018.

Ryle was the runner-up in the 17-team girls’ competition with 107 points. Rowan County was third with 68 points, followed by Fleming County with 54 points, Eastern Brown with 53.50 points, Simon Kenton with 34 points, Lloyd Memorial with 34 points, Russell with 22 points, and Lexington Christian and West Carter each with 18 points to round out the top 10. Among the other area teams who participated, Bracken County tied for 13th place with 13 points, Lewis County was 16th with seven points and Augusta was 17th with six points.

Mason County’s girls were particularly successful in relays, winning three of the four events. The foursome of Jennifer Buttery, Alexis Decker, Morgan Carpenter and Avery Simms captured the 4×200-meter race by nearly two seconds in 1:55.81. The 4×400-meter relay of Hadley Maher, Rachel Payne, Sarah Payne and Carpenter posted the top time by more than two seconds in its race with a mark of 4:31.54.

“Our relays were better today and (I was) very pleased with how those sprint relays went,” Kachler said. “And I got some pleasant surprises today from some middle school girls that we brought up just to get them some exposure, and a couple of them may have earned a spot in some field events today.”

Carpenter claimed the title in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 7’06”. Eighth-grade teammate Sarah Payne was second with a mark of 6’06”. Payne won the tiebreaker over Fleming County’s Erin Pease who also cleared that mark and earned third.

Rachel Payne scored for the Lady Royals on the track and in the field. She finished second in the high jump at 4’08” and 100-meter hurdles in 17.53, and third in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.20.

Layla Henderson and Alyssa Bisotti were second and third, respectively in both the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run. In the shorter event, Henderson finished in 5:39.96 with Bisotti in 5:53.12. In the longer race, Henderson posted a time of 12:08.76, with Bisotti next at 12:47.36.

Kenzi Gulley (15’04.50”) and Lexi Young (14’04.50”) also finished second and third, respectively in the long jump. Eighth-grader Madison Howard placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 28’10.50”.

Hayden Faris added a third-place finish in the 800-meter run in 2:44.08”.

Fleming County’s Pease sisters paced the Lady Panthers. Eighth-grader Kalynn won the long jump in 15’11.50”, with sophomore Erin claiming the title in the triple jump in 29’07.50”. The younger Pease also finished third in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.29.

Eastern Brown senior Emma Brown won the 100m hurdles in 16.60 and was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14’01”. Lady Warrior Rachel Dixon earned the top spot in the discus with a throw of 92’04 and took second in the shot put with a mark of 25’09”.

On the boys’ side, Russell finished with 99 points to claim the boys’ crown. Simon Kenton was second with 73 points, followed by Rowan County (64 points), West Carter (58 points), Ryle (55 points), Nicholas County (49 points), Harrison County (46 points), Fleming County (40 points), East Carter (35 points) and host Mason County (33 points) to cap off the top-10 teams. Nineteen squads competed in the boys’ meet. Easter Brown tied for 13th with 25 points. Bracken County was 15th with 15 points, Lewis County tied for 16th with seven points, Augusta was 18th with six points and Ripley finished 19th but did not score.

“We had several very good performances,” Russell coach Lee Evans said. “Bottom line is, we have a bunch of guys … that may not win their event but are scoring points for us in almost every event. We are very balanced and these guys have a strong desire to succeed.”

Owen Young helped lead Eastern Brown’s boys with a pair of third-place finishes. He clocked 2:10.11 in the 800m and 4:49.48 in the 1600-meter run. The Warriors 4x400m relay team of Matthew Baker, Caleb Jimison, Landon Hall and Young also took third in its race with a time of 3:56.44. Individually, Flinders also placed second in the 400m in 54.18.

Mason County’s boys’ relay team of Mathew Chambers, Carson Hicks, Alix Flinders and Colton Riggs finished second in the 4x200m event in 1:38.74 and fourth in the 4x400m race in 3:56.97.

Royal junior A.J. Barrett added a third-place finish in the pole vault with a mark of 10’00”.

Fleming County’s Adrian Georgiev paced the Panthers by winning the shot put (43’08.00”) and taking second in the discus (136’00”). Logan Pinkley added a third-place finish in the triple jump (35’10.00”) with

Caleb Igo fourth in the high jump (5’02”).

The Panther 4x100m relay team of Igo, Landon Johnson, Trent Austin and Pinkley also finished fourth in 47.85.

Eighth-grader Brianna Bauer topped the Bracken County contingent by taking fourth in the shot put with a toss of 23’08.50”, while teammate Gineva Riley was fifth in the high jump with a mark of 4’06”. Nicholas Cummins paced the Polar Bear boys by claiming fifth in the 800m in 2:17.19. Damon Bryant was sixth in the 3200m in 11:27.89.

Lewis County’s top finishers were Austin Howard fifth in the 200m in 24.72 and sixth in the 100m in 12.11. On the girls’ side, Madison Welch was seventh in the 800m in 2:55.54 and Brianna Horsley was seventh in the 200m in 29.84.

The 4x800m-meter relay foursome of Matthew Jones, Conner Snapp, Bryant Curtis and Michael Jones paced Augusta’s efforts after placing fourth in 9:18.89. Braylie Curitis also finished fifth in the 800m in 2:50.75 and eighth in the 1600m in 6:16.36.

Fleming County’s Kalynn Pease won the girls’ high-point award with 30 points. Ryle’s Rabe was second at 28, with Rachel Payne in third at 24.50. West Carter’s Kaden Wilson was the boys’ winner after tallying 26 points. Ryle’s Kaden Gardner was next with 22, followed by Russell’s Davis Brown at 20.50.

MASON COUNTY ROYAL RUMBLE

TEAM STANDINGS

GIRLS

1. Mason County — 181

2. Ryle — 107

3. Rowan County — 68

4. Fleming County — 54

5. Eastern Brown — 53.5

6. Simon Kenton — 34

7. Lloyd Memorial — 29

8. Russell — 22

9. Lexington Christian — 18

9. West Carter — 18

11. East Carter — 15.5

12. Dayton — 15

13. Harrison County — 13

13. Bracken County — 13

15. Morgan County — 10

16. Lewis County — 7

17. Augusta — 6

BOYS

1. Russell — 99

2. Simon Kenton — 73

3. Rowan County — 64

4. West Carter — 58

5. Ryle — 55

6. Nicholas County — 49

7. Harrison County — 46

8. Fleming County — 40

9. East Carter — 35

10. Mason County — 33

11. Lexington Christian — 28

12. Dayton — 26

13. Winc. Eastern — 25

13. Lloyd Memorial — 25

15. Bracken County — 15

16. Morgan County — 7

16. Lewis County — 7

18. Augusta — 6