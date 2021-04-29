WFT adds UK linebacker Davis in first round

OLIVE HILL —OLIVE HILL | Basketball teams were happy to be back on the court this season, but for the Eastern Kentucky Conference and Commissioner Gary Kidwell, now in his 25th year, Tuesday’s return to Carter Caves State Resort Park’s Lewis Caveland Lodge for the annual post-season banquet was its equivalent. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, last year’s award ceremonies were canceled, as was the EKC’s football banquet this past fall.

Some of last year’s individual winners (who were eventually honored last season in a variety of ways), were fortunate enough to be able to collect hardware at this year’s luncheon.

The award was the same for Rowan County’s Mason Moore and Chase Alderman, who respectively won the boys’ Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. But for Rowan County’s Haven Ford and West Carter’s Allie Stone, the trophies they accepted were slightly different than what they received in 2019-20.

Nineteen girls and 21 boys were named to the respective All-EKC teams. Besides Moore and Alderman, West Carter’s Tyson Webb was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Rowan County’s Shawn Thacker and West Carter’s Jeremy Webb shared Coach of the Year honors. Chris Perry, who has spent 33 years working with West Carter basketball game management received the Commissioner’s Award, with West Carter’s Gage Leadingham being honored as the winner of the Terrence Smith Courage Award.

Ford and Stone swapped their 2019-20 trophies. Ford, last year’s Offensive Player of the Year, took home Player of the Year honors; while Stone, who was named the 2019-20 Player of the Year, received Offensive Player of the Year honors. Russell’s Aubrey Hill was the Defensive Player of the Year, while her bench boss Mandy Layne was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Lewis County’s four-year girls’ team manager Hunter Switzer received the Commissioner’s Award to cap off the presentations. It was the second straight season the school had a Commissioner’s Award winner. James “Bo” Silvey was the boys’ honoree last winter. The John “Hop” Brown Courage Award was not awarded this year.

It was a good year for Lewis County, whose boys’ and girls’ teams each won 14 games and had four players named All-EKC, although only Switzer was chosen for one of the top individual honors.

Coach Jay Fite’s Lady Lions finished the year 14-5, with all five losses coming against teams which played in the championship game of their regional tournament. Junior forward Cheyenne D’Souza, sophomore forward Sarah Paige Weddington, junior guard Alanna Puente and sophomore guard Liv Campbell were each named First-Team All-EKC. D’Souza and Weddington also were honored last season.

“I thought for the way the year was set up, it would be excellent for us in the long run. I knew it would be difficult having to start and stop for quarantine periods, but the kids really responded well,” Fite said. “The EKC is a tough conference. It always has talented players and for us to have four kids honored is a tremendous accomplishment and a first for our program. It is a testament to all of the hard work they put in during the off season and then coming into the year with a mature attitude to help the team grow every day.”

D’Souza and Weddington finished the year with similar stats. D’Souza averaged 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor. Weddington notched 13.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg, while also connecting on 50.3 percent of her field-goal attempts.

“I am very proud of all our kids,” Fite said. “Sarah and ‘Chey’ led the way for us in many categories. They lit up the stat sheet in many ways and gave us a presence on both sides of the floor that most teams don’t have.”

Puente chipped in 7.4 ppg and 2.2 rpg, knocking down 37.6 percent of her shots both from the field and from 3-point range, the latter of which was tops on the team. Puente also sank 87.5 percent of her free-throw attempts. Although not counted on to score as much as the others, Campbell contributed 5.9 ppg and 3.6 rpg. She converted 32.7 percent of her field goals, 30.8 percent of her 3-pointers and 85.7 percent of her foul shots.

“Alanna brought great things with her shooting and defense, which were questions for us coming into the season. She guarded the best player on the floor every night,” Fite said. “Liv got great experience playing some last year as a freshman point guard, which helped her this year with how to run a team. We needed someone to help us handle the ball and lead the team, areas which we weren’t sure about coming into the season.”

All five starters will return next season, which is a first during Fite’s tenure.

The Lion boys finished their year 14-9, the first season under Scott Tackett, who took over for long-time head coach Joe Hampton after Hampton retired last March. Further complicating the learning curve, Lewis County also had to replace the 2019-20 EKC Offensive Player of the Year Sam O’Keefe. However, after posting a 4-5 mark through January, Tackett’s club found its grove and finished the year 10-4.

Senior forward Kolby McCann, senior guard Bailey Thomas, and junior guards Trey Gerike and Logan Liles represented the Lions on the All-EKC First Team. Only Liles was a repeat selection.

“My guys had a few more obstacles than most. First, obviously with Covid, but also having a new coach,” Tackett said. “We got off to slow start, which I expected to a certain degree. We lost some games early that I felt like should’ve won. I want to win them all, but I told the guys if we were getting better and learning lessons, I’ll be happy and it will help us be a better team in the end. We had a great final month of the season and closed pretty strong.”

McCann finished the year averaging 16.1 ppg and 7.6 rpg, while converting 58.1 percent of his shots from the field. Liles was second on the team in scoring at 15.4 ppg, while also knocking down 50 3-pointers with a conversion rate of 42.7 percent. He added 4.6 rpg and shot 46.9 percent from the floor.

Gerike tallied 12.2 ppg and 4.3 rpg. He shot a team high 68 percent from the foul line, while also hitting 43.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. Thomas contributed 6.3 ppg and 3.7 rpg.

“Kolby led us in scoring and rebounding. He’s just a great all-around athlete. Logan was one of the premier 3-point shooters, if not the premier 3-point shooter, in the region,” Tackett said. “Trey was our ‘Do It All’ guy, he could play both on and off the ball, and averaged 12 points per game as a solid third scorer. Bailey was our glue. He was great defensively, great running show and great getting teammates involved. Obviously we lose Kolby and Bailey, but get Logan and Trey back and we’re really happy about that.”

With significant differences in how many games were played, the EKC did not hold an in-season tournament this year and no season-long champion was crowned. In addition, only six teams made up the conference alignment, down from seven in 2019-20 and eight in 2018-19.

All-EKC Boys’ Basketball Team

Bath County: Zack Otis, Jordan Wilson

East Carter: Connor Goodman, Blake Hall, Treven Tussey

Lewis County: Trey Gerike, Logan Liles, Kolby McCann, Bailey Thomas

Rowan County: Chase Alderman, Nathan Goodpaster, Dilan Maxey, Mason Moore, Robert Todd

Russell: Brady Bell, Charlie Jachimczuk

West Carter: Trevor Callihan, Gage Leadingham, Landon Nichols, Hunter Sammons, Tyson Webb

Player of the Year: Mason Moore (Rowan County)

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyson Webb (West Carter)

Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Alderman (Rowan County)

Coaches of the Year: Shawn Thacker (Rowan County) & Jeremy Webb (West Carter)

Commissioner’s Award: Chris Perry (West Carter)

Terrence Smith Courage Award: Gage Leadingham (West Carter)

All-EKC Girls’ Basketball Team

Bath County: Ashtyn Barrett, Kirsten Vice

East Carter: Alyssa Stickler

Lewis County: Cheyenne D’Souza, Liv Campbell, Alanna Puente, Sarah Paige Weddington

Rowan County: Katie Chandler, Haven Ford, Hailey Rose

Russell: Jenna Adkins, Aubrey Hill, Bella Quinn, Kaeli Ross, Shaelyn Steele

West Carter: Kylie Gilliam, Kara Jordan, Beth Middleton, Allie Stone

Player of the Year: Haven Ford (Rowan County)

Offensive Player of the Year: Allie Stone (West Carter)

Defensive Player of the Year: Aubrey Hill (Russell)

Coaches of the Year: Mandy Layne (Russell)

Commissioner’s Award: Hunter Switzer (Lewis County)

John “Hop” Brown Courage Award: No Selection