Iowa Transfer CJ Fredrick Signs with Kentucky

With a recommendation from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association to alter the current playoff format, KHSAA agreed to their input, but not until 2023.

At the latest KHSAA Board of Control meeting, The KFCA surveyed schools from around the state, wanting to rid itself of the intra-district playoff format ASAP, but a format that is just two years old and with realignment on the horizon in 2023, the KHSAA took the advice, but will still keep the current format until the 2023 season.

Survey results showed that 109 schools were in favor to alter the current format to pairing “sister” districts in the postseason, while 58 voted to keep the current format as is, 58 others did not respond. Every team in the Class 3A, 6th District except for Powell County agreed to keep the current format as is which includes Mason County, Fleming County, Lewis County and Pendleton County. Bracken County also voted to keep the current format as is in the Class 1A, 5th District, Bishop Brossart also agreeing to keep as is, Paris voting for the sister district option while Nicholas County’s vote was unreturned.

The Board approved a motion to change the football bracketing for rounds 1 and 2 to pairing “sister” districts to determine who advances into the third round beginning with the 2023 season, with no proposed or contemplated change to rounds 3, 4 or 5. The board voted 9-6 in favor of starting the new format in 2023, which will mark the first year of a new four-year cycle for football that also will include any realignment changes in Kentucky’s six-class playoff system.

The current format allows Fleming County and Mason County to continue to most likely duel it out for district titles over the next two seasons. The two were the top two teams in the district the last two seasons, Fleming County yet to lose in the current alignment over the past two seasons with district titles, Mason County’s only losses coming to the Panthers in district play over the last two years.

“Our school board voted to stay in it because of travel,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said, who has been to Louisville for a first round game before in 2018. “To me the biggest concern with the sister districts is it the same teams every year or rotational? While we agree with some of the arguments for it, the current alignment allows us to play more rivalry games. End of the day, in the playoffs you have to win games anyways.”

No telling what alignment will look like come 2023 for the Class 3A, 6th District. The district is somewhat of an outlier on where to be placed. In the current alignment, Powell County is pretty much the odd one out in terms of proximity, hence the reason why they wanted the change. Fleming is pretty square in 3A in terms of enrollment, as is Lewis County and Pendleton County. Mason County, who was in 4A prior to aligning with the current district in 2019, is close to another bump up to 4A, based off their last two years of enrollment numbers on the KHSAA website for freshman and sophomores, those classes are bigger than the junior and senior classes.

While it wasn’t what the KFCA exactly wanted, the timing is right considering alignment coming in 2023. It then gives teams a fresh start in a new district and the ability to face out of district opponents in the first two rounds of the postseason. The ones who wanted to stay with the format get their wish for two more seasons.

Prior to a more organized KFCA headed by Mercer County coach David Buchanan, football issues were often pointed in many directions without a centralized voice. Buchanan has appointed a council to attack issues in the sport with regional input from 12 elected officials, one of them being Spencer to have a more centralized voice.

“We got our opinion heard, our voice heard,” Spencer said. “They know we have a voice, that was the complaint last time we tried to do something like this is we didn’t have the coaches association,” Spencer said.

Other matters discussed or voted on during Wednesday’s BOC meeting:

— House Bill 128 was discussed at length, otherwise known as the “do over year”. The bill gives students the option to redo the current grade they are in with the supplemental classes as scheduled in this current school year. Students had until May 1 to submit their intentions of doing so with each individual school district, which then has until June 1 to accept requests or no requests in their school district. The KHSAA guidance laid out on April 23 at https://khsaa.org/senate-bill-128-supplemental-school-year-program-guidance-for-sports-and-sport-activities/ states that:

— Athletes contemplating participating in athletics should be aware that there could be issues relative to initial eligibility for those seeking initial eligibility certification.

— At this time, representatives of the NCAA Initial-Eligibility Center continue to caution that “In Division I, if you do not graduate on time (in four years / eight semesters), the NCAA Eligibility Center will still use your grades and coursework for the first four years/eight semesters for your certification. You will still need to provide proof of graduation (once you graduate) and you may not use any coursework taken after your high school graduation toward your certification.”

— For NCAA Division II schools, there is NOT a four-year limitation on grades and coursework that begins in grade nine. The grades and coursework are not time-limited (the four-year Division I limit) but must be obtained during the time between initial ninth-grade enrollment.

— For these reasons, prospective NCAA Division I and II athletes should be referred to material such as the “Guide for the College-Bound Student-Athlete” and the “NCAA Eligibility Center COVID-19 Response FAQs” for specific questions.

— State senator Max Wise, who sponsored the bill tweeted out on Wednesday: “To those 9-12th grade student athletes with NCAA D1 aspirations & intending to use SB128 as a supplemental year, I spoke with Dawn Buth at the NCAA. Her advice was to work with your HS counselor or feel free to direct questions to the NCAA Customer Service line at 877-262-1492.” There’s a lot of moving parts for the bill that need to be looked into and not enough ink in the barrel for me to describe in this story.

— BOC approved sites for the semistate round of the 2021 state baseball tournament – Western Kentucky University (Regions 1-4), Elizabethtown High School (Regions 5-8), University of Kentucky (Regions 9-12) and Morehead State University (Regions 13-16). The eight semistate winners will then advance to the quarterfinal rounds of the state tournament, winners advancing for the tourney played June 16-19 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

— The Board accepted a motion, to be evaluated again after the 2023-24 season, that the competition rules stipulate 14 classes for boys wrestling (including girls that wrestle in that competition) and the subsequent weight class changes. In addition, for wrestling competition exclusively against girls, that 12 classes be adopted along with the specified weight bounds.