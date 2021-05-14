RUNNING

Buffalo Trace Stampede set for June 19

May 14, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Think you can run the fastest mile in the area?

Well you’ll get your chance come June 19, at 9 a.m., at the Buffalo Trace Stampede in Maysville.

The race is $20 to sign up ($30 the day of) and will start between 209 and 211 East 3rd Street in downtown Maysville. The run ends at the Limestone Landing fountain.

All pre-registered athletes are guaranteed a t-shirt. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female and to the first, second and third place finishers in each individual age groups. Awards will also be handed out to the top three walkers.

The event will be used with chip timing, a chip placed on the runner’s bib number to ensure chip timing will make times legit.

To register, go to runsignup.com and type in Buffalo Trace Stampede under the “find a race” option in the search bar.

Trending Recipes