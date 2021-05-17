Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 17

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. Indiana, Championship, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. Florida St., Cary, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at San Francisco

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 2

8 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 1

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 1

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Generals vs. Sea Lions, Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Jousters vs. Blues, Houston

SURFING

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

Tuesday, May 18

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at San Francisco

8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Round Game: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Round Game: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle

