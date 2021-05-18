Montgomery, Liles lead Lewis to win over Bracken

Lewis County’s Adam Montgomery delivers a pitch to the plate during their game with Bracken County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

VANCEBURG — Sammy Holder has been preaching small ball to his team until he’s blue in the face.

The Lewis County head coach keeps it pretty simple.

“We’re not a ballclub that’s going to drive gaps and we admit that and go with it. I’ve told the kids early on if they can’t bunt and run the bases correctly and they won’t play,” Holder said.

So come the bottom of the fifth inning when Logan Liles reached base for the third time, there was no secret how they were going to get him home. A stolen base, followed by another stolen base and Liles was just 90-feet from breaking a 1-1 tie against Bracken County.

He’d later score on a Brandon Bentley sacrifice fly to left field, Liles ending up being the winning run in a 2-1 victory over the Polar Bears.

Adam Montgomery did the rest on the mound, throwing a complete game four-hitter to get the Lions another confidence booster and getting their third win in the last four games to improve to 7-15.

“We’re trying to build momentum going into district. We know we play in one of the toughest districts in the state, every baseball game is the first one to 21 outs. We’ve just got to learn to limit big innings, get an out when we need one, execute when we need to and I think we’ll be okay,” Holder said.

Liles did a lot of the damage on the offensive end with three of the team’s six hits. He’s switched over to a left-handed hitter this season to protect his golf swing and no matter the task presented to him, seems to find a way to make it work, hitting .326 entering Tuesday’s game.

“One thing I’ve learned about Logan is I’ve never seen the kid pick up something and not be good at it. He’s a right-handed hitter hitting left-handed and he’s been so valuable for us. He’s an A-plus kid, A-plus competitor and we’re just glad to have him,” Holder said.

Carter Moore provided the other three hits for the Lions on the day, his return a welcome one after missing some time due to COVID protocols.

The Polar Bears (11-14) jumped out to a 1-0 lead as a double steal got them their lone run of the game, Thomas Rudd stealing second before Nathan Jefferson was able to get home in the top of the second inning.

They weren’t able to get much brewing from there as Montgomery retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced. Montgomery threw 101 pitches, 64 of them being strikes as he issued just one walk on the day.

“Adam was really good. Senior night, heck of a performance for him on senior night. There in the mid-innings he’d try to get to cute with 0-2 counts going to 3-2, I told him to just be you, throw strikes and let the rest happen and that’s what he did. Phenomenal in that seventh inning and putting the nail in the coffin. Just a great night for Adam,” Holder said.

The Lions first run came with a bit of a question mark. With Liles on third, a routine pop-up in the infield ended up hitting the ground and bouncing into foul territory. But as the Polar Bears expected Liles to come back to third, the umpire ruled the ball was touched by a glove in fair territory to get the run across with two outs to tie things up.

“It hit in fair territory and bounced foul. The umpire said on the way foul it touched him in fair territory. I didn’t see it that way, apparently he did. It’s a judgment call, can’t argue it, just wanted an explanation. Thought they did a fair job all night, it just comes down to executing when we need to execute and we’re just not doing it right now,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said.

The loss for Bracken was their fifth straight as they try to push through this final busy stretch of the season before postseason play. They’ve played nine games in the last 12 days.

“Trying to keep these seniors fired up. They’ve only got about five more regular season games left. Thought we played a solid game tonight, just a couple balls here and there that could have fallen,” Krift said. “We’ve got a lot of ballplayers on this team that really want to win. If we start seeing some runs score and I think that will get us fired up. Defensively we’re there.”

Michael Clark took the tough luck loss on the hill, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing six hits, an earned run striking out three and walking three.

“Michael pitched a heck of a game. He hasn’t pitched a whole lot for us and came in and did the job for us being short on pitching tonight. Couldn’t ask anything more from him. Two runs and we should be able to win the ballgame,” Krift said.

Nathan Jefferson came on in relief to keep it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth as he escaped a jam with runners on second and third with one out by striking out a batter and getting a groundout that came back to him.

Rudd had two hits for the Polar Bears, Colin Combess and Jefferson with one. They return to action Thursday when they host Harrison County.

Lewis County plays at Ashland Blazer on Wednesday.

LIONS 2, POLAR BEARS 1

BRACKEN COUNTY — 010-000-0 — 1-4-2

LEWIS COUNTY — 001-010-x — 2-6-1

2B — (LC) Liles, Moore

RBI — (LC) — B. Bentley, Dummitt

R — (BC) Jefferson (LC) Liles 2

WP — Montgomery. LP — Clark.

Records: Bracken County 11-14, Lewis County 7-15