HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

10th Region tennis tourney underway

May 19, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The 10th Region tennis tourney got underway on Wednesday at Campbell County High School.

First round girls’ singles and doubles action started the tournament off with boys’ singles and doubles first round action to follow on Thursday.

Second and third round play will then follow for both boys’ and girls’ on Friday with semifinals and championship rounds coming Monday, all played at Campbell County.

Mason County’s Tori Lavinder was a winner in opening round singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nicholas County’s Katie Switzer. Lavinder now moves on to play Bourbon County’s Katie Mulcahy on Friday. Mulcahy is the No. 2 seed entering the tournament. That match takes place at 11:15 a.m.

The Lady Royals doubles team of Emily Wood and Bailey Boone also won their opening round match, 6-0, 6-0 over St. Patrick’s Caroline McKay and Emma Gallenstein. Wood and Boone now move on to play Paris’ Kate Steiner and Kathryn Sturgeon on Friday. That match will be at 12:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark’s Kamryn Richardson defeated Mason County’s Katherine Parker, 6-2, 6-0 in girls’ singles.

Boys’ singles and doubles first round action begins on Thursday. Mason County’s doubles team of Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell are the No. 1 seed entering the tournament. Royals singles player Evan Smith is the No. 5 seed. The Royals are in the hunt to win their first regional title since 1997. Campbell County is expected to be their top competition, the Camels are the three-time reigning champs.

Coverage of Friday’s matches will be in Saturday’s Ledger Independent. Action starts at 10 a.m. and will run all throughout the day.

Trending Recipes